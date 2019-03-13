India vs Australia | Rohit Completes 8000 ODI Runs During Series Decider Against Australia

Loading...
The 31-year-old completed the milestone in his 206th ODI appearance and is the joint third fastest to the milestone along with former India captain Sourav Ganguly.
Both have taken 200 innings to reach 8000-run mark with the fastest being current India skipper Virat Kohli (175 innings) followed by South Africa great AB de Villiers (182 innings).
Rohit scored 56 off 89 balls in the fifth ODI, before being stumped off an Adam Zampa delivery. During his partnership with Kohli, the pair also put up a fifty run stand together for the 29th time, and are now joint third on the list of most 50+ partnership by an Indian pair in ODIs.
He now has 8010 runs in 206 ODIs with 22 hundreds and 41 half-centuries.
First Published: March 13, 2019, 10:44 PM IST