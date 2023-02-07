India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma and Co Look All Charged Up in Photoshoot Ahead of Nagpur Test

Team India players looked all charged up during the photoshoot session ahead of the series opener against Australia in Nagpur. The two cricketing powerhouses are all set to clash against each other to get their hands on the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India have won the last three Test series against Australia out of which two came Down Under as Pat Cummins and Co. will look to take revenge for the past few humiliations.

On Tuesday, the BCCI posted a video of player’s photoshoot where the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav looked in full energy, all players had a smile on their faces while they posed in front of the camera.

Also Read | Border-Gavaskar Trophy: A Brief History Of India vs Australia Epic Test Rivalry

“Lights Camera Action. Snippets from #TeamIndia’s headshots session ahead of the #INDvAUS Test series!" BCCI captioned the video.

The upcoming four-match Test series will be crucial for both sides as it will be play a crucial role in setting up the final for World Test Championship. The hosts are expected to play three spinners on the turning track in Nagpur as Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are expected to take the charge in pace attack.

It will be a task for Rohit Sharma and the coaching staff to pick the third spinner between Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav as Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are expected to be the undisputed starters.

BGT 2023: ‘Australia Have no Chance, They Will Not Win a Test’

Meanwhile, they also have to take two more tough calls while choosing the wicketkeeper and the number 5 batter. Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat are part of India’s squad as wicketkeepers in the absence of Rishabh Pant. Many have backed Bharat to start ahead of the southpaw as he has been the backup for Pant for the past year. While Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav are in contention to get a place in the middle-order at number 5.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara to replicate their past performances against Australia. While Ravichandran Ashwin will have a task to take crucial wickets on the rank turners to give Indian an edge over Pat Cummins and Co.

Get the latest Cricket News here