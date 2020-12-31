India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Begins Third Test Preparations While Team India Goes on Two-day Break

While the Indian team went on a two-day break, opener Rohit Sharma has begun his preparations for the third Test, under the watchful eyes of batting coach Vikram Rathour. Rohit had joined the team in Melbourne hotel after completing a 14-day quarantine in Sydney. "It's only Rohit Sharma, three throw down guys, and the batting coach. The rest of the boys are on holiday for 2 days but Rohit Sharma out there training," Boria Mazumdar said on Sports Today.

While the Indian team went on a two-day break, opener Rohit Sharma has begun his preparations for the third Test, under the watchful eyes of batting coach Vikram Rathour. Rohit had joined the team in Melbourne hotel after completing a 14-day quarantine in Sydney. "It's only Rohit Sharma, three throw down guys, and the batting coach. The rest of the boys are on holiday for 2 days but Rohit Sharma out there training," Boria Mazumdar said on Sports Today.

Rohit had missed the entire limited-overs series owing to an injury, but was available for selection from the third Test onwards.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Shardul Thakur may find a place in the Indian playing XI for the third Test against Australia at Sydney starting January 7, reports PTI. Earlier, T Natarajan, who was part of the Indian contingent who stayed back as a net bowler, was touted for a Test debut with Umesh Yadav, being the latest casualty for the Indian team. India had lost Mohammad Shami in the first Test to a fractured forearm, while Umesh hobbled off in the 2nd Test with a calf strain.

PTI reports that the Vidarbha bowler has now been ruled out of the series and will be flying home for rehabilitation. That leaves Jasprit Bumrah to spearhead the attack with Mohammad Siraj, who made his debut in the 2nd Test and claimed five wickets in the match, as his deputy for the 3rd and the 4th Test. Thakur is now primed to play only his second Test of his career, after he had injured himself in his debut Test against the West Indies at home - without getting to bowl.

"While people are excited about the brilliant progress shown by T Natarajan, we mustn't forget he has played only one first-class match for Tamil Nadu. And Shardul has been a seasoned domestic red ball pacer for Mumbai," a BCCI source privy to developments in Australia told PTI on Thursday.