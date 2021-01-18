India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Does a Steve Smith, Seen Shadow Batting During Australia's Innings

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith received a lot of criticism after the Sydney Test, as he scuffed up Rishabh Pant's batting mark and started shadow batting. While there was nothing wrong in what Smith did, but his integrity and sportsmanship was questioned by former greats of the game. On the other hand, his team only defended him after the incident.

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith received a lot of criticism after the Sydney Test, as he scuffed up Rishabh Pant's batting mark and started shadow batting. While there was nothing wrong in what Smith did, but his integrity and sportsmanship was questioned by former greats of the game. On the other hand, his team only defended him after the incident.

ALSO READ - 'Umpire RoBro' - Rohit Sharma Raising his Finger With Umpire Paul Wilson Has Twitter Amused, Watch Video

Cut to the Brisbane Test, India opener Rohit Sharma was seen doing something similar -- shadow batting, minus scuffing up Smith's batting mark. The incident happened on day four of the final match between the two sides. What is even more interesting is the fact that it all happened, when Smith was batting, and saw what was Rohit up to. Now it will only be speculation whether Rohit was actually shadow batting, or was just involved in a banter with Smith.

WATCH THE INCIDENT

You see it’s not only @stevesmith49 who shadow bats at the crease when he’s in the field! #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/7MEGcA6pf0 — simon hughes (@theanalyst) January 18, 2021

Meanwhile, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has admired the discipline and application of Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur for their brilliant rear-guard batting effort, which kept India in contention in the series-deciding fourth Test here. Washington (62) and Shardul (67) led a splendid lower-order fightback after India were reduced to 186 for 6 in reply to Australia's 369.

The duo stitched 123 runs for the seventh wicket and defied the Australians for 36 overs. "The batsmanship has been a real standout and their application and concentration. They didn't throw it away. The partnership was outstanding, exactly what India needed at the time which is what they've been able to produce in a few Test matches," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

Ponting, however, felt Australia lacked aggression and their fast bowlers should have attacked the Indian lower-order with more short-pitched deliveries.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Washington Sundar's Father Disappointed with Son's Gabba Knock - Here's Why

"I don't think they were aggressive enough, didn't bowl enough short balls. They let the Indian batsmen be way too comfortable at the crease. They almost bowled the way those batsmen would have wanted them to bowl," said the legendary batsman.

"It wasn't until we saw a bit of a barrage from (Mitchell) Starc and even when Shardul got out (bowled by Pat Cummins), it was no surprise it was a ball after a bouncer. I don't think the Aussies were anywhere near aggressive enough."