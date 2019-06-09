India vs Australia | Rohit Sharma Fastest to 2000 ODI Runs Against Australia

Indian opener Rohit Sharma joined in an elite list of cricketers, becoming only the fourth player to aggregate 2000 runs in One-Day Internationals against Australia. The 32-year-old, along with Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Viv Richards and Desmond Haynes complete the list.
The Mumbai batsman notched up the mark in his 37th innings against Australia - the fastest to do so, and did so in style with a square drive to Glenn Maxwell for a four. Tendulkar took 51 innings to reach the milestone while Haynes and Richards took 59 and 45 innings respectively.
Rohit's went on to score his 42nd half-century, his eight against Australia. This innings was also the opener's third consecutive 50-plus score against the defending champions.
This was also the vice-captain's fourth consecutive 50-plus score in ODIs.
Rohit was eventually dismissed for 57 off 70 balls, breaking his opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan at 127. Nathan Coulter-Nile's bouncer rose sharply and the batsman failed to get on to of the ball, ended up getting a faint edge and Alex Carrey behind the stumps did the rest.
