India vs Australia | Rohit Sharma Fastest to 2000 ODI Runs Against Australia

Cricketnext Staff |June 9, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
Indian opener Rohit Sharma joined in an elite list of cricketers, becoming only the fourth player to aggregate 2000 runs in One-Day Internationals against Australia. The 32-year-old, along with Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Viv Richards and Desmond Haynes complete the list.

The Mumbai batsman notched up the mark in his 37th innings against Australia - the fastest to do so, and did so in style with a square drive to Glenn Maxwell for a four. Tendulkar took 51 innings to reach the milestone while Haynes and Richards took 59 and 45 innings respectively.

Rohit's went on to score his 42nd half-century, his eight against Australia. This innings was also the opener's third consecutive 50-plus score against the defending champions.

This was also the vice-captain's fourth consecutive 50-plus score in ODIs.

Rohit was eventually dismissed for 57 off 70 balls, breaking his opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan at 127. Nathan Coulter-Nile's bouncer rose sharply and the batsman failed to get on to of the ball, ended up getting a faint edge and Alex Carrey behind the stumps did the rest.

