CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Greeted with Hugs as He Joins Team in Melbourne

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Greeted with Hugs as He Joins Team in Melbourne

India batsman Rohit Sharma joined the Indian squad in Melbourne ahead of the third Test match in Sydney. The spirits are already high in the dressing room and the vibes only got better as Rohit met his teammates in the hotel.

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Greeted with Hugs as He Joins Team in Melbourne

Batsman Rohit Sharma joined the Indian squad in Melbourne ahead of the third Test match in Sydney. The spirits are already high in the dressing room and the vibes only got better as Rohit met his teammates in the hotel.A video posted by BCCI on Twitter shows the Mumbai cricketer hugging his colleagues. One of the first cricketer to greet him was all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit then hugged wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha.

India who were bundled out for their lowest ever Test score in Adelaide were in dire straits as they took on Australia in the second Test in MCG. Also, regular skipper Virat Kohli and gun pacer Mohammad Shami were not available for the game and things look stiff last week. But Ajinkya Rahane and his team turn the tabled on Australia as they beat them by eight wickets. The next test match starts on January 7 in Sydney and Rohit is all set to play.

Also read: Rohit Sharma's Place in Playing Eleven is Not Guaranteed, Says Ravi Shastri

Meanwhile coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday told media that the team management will have a chat with Rohit about how he feels before taking a call on his availability.  "Rohit joins the team tomorrow. We will have a chat with him to see where he is placed physically because he has been quarantined for a couple of weeks. We will have to see now how he feels before we take the call," said Shastri.The right-handed opening batsman, who led Mumbai Indians to their fifth IPL T20 title in December, suffered a hamstring injury during the T20 tournament. However, he still played in IPL's Qualifier 1 and the final and then had to undergo treatment at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Rohit's inability to fly with the India squad had created controversy as skipper Virat Kohli on arrival in Australia said that the team management has not been kept informed about his progress. Kohli had said that he would have liked him to be with the team and recuperate in Australia just like Wriddhiman Saha.Rohit flew down to Australia in mid-December days before the start of the Test series. While being quarantined in Sydney, he has not had any practice and could be rusty which is probably why Shastri said that the team will consider how he feels.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches