India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Greeted with Hugs as He Joins Team in Melbourne

Batsman Rohit Sharma joined the Indian squad in Melbourne ahead of the third Test match in Sydney. The spirits are already high in the dressing room and the vibes only got better as Rohit met his teammates in the hotel.A video posted by BCCI on Twitter shows the Mumbai cricketer hugging his colleagues. One of the first cricketer to greet him was all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit then hugged wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha.

Look who's joined the squad in Melbourne A warm welcome for @ImRo45 as he joins the team #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/uw49uPkDvR — BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2020

India who were bundled out for their lowest ever Test score in Adelaide were in dire straits as they took on Australia in the second Test in MCG. Also, regular skipper Virat Kohli and gun pacer Mohammad Shami were not available for the game and things look stiff last week. But Ajinkya Rahane and his team turn the tabled on Australia as they beat them by eight wickets. The next test match starts on January 7 in Sydney and Rohit is all set to play.

Meanwhile coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday told media that the team management will have a chat with Rohit about how he feels before taking a call on his availability. "Rohit joins the team tomorrow. We will have a chat with him to see where he is placed physically because he has been quarantined for a couple of weeks. We will have to see now how he feels before we take the call," said Shastri.The right-handed opening batsman, who led Mumbai Indians to their fifth IPL T20 title in December, suffered a hamstring injury during the T20 tournament. However, he still played in IPL's Qualifier 1 and the final and then had to undergo treatment at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Rohit's inability to fly with the India squad had created controversy as skipper Virat Kohli on arrival in Australia said that the team management has not been kept informed about his progress. Kohli had said that he would have liked him to be with the team and recuperate in Australia just like Wriddhiman Saha.Rohit flew down to Australia in mid-December days before the start of the Test series. While being quarantined in Sydney, he has not had any practice and could be rusty which is probably why Shastri said that the team will consider how he feels.