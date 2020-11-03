India vs Australia: Rohit & Ishant Will be Sent to Australia When Fit - Sourav Ganguly

After a lot of planning, finally India's tour of Australia will begin in November, and it will be the Tests that will pose a major challenge to the team. “Australia in Australia is always tough. They will be a lot stronger with (Steve) Smith and (David) Warner back. Players like (Marnus) Labuschagne have become better,” Ganguly told Hindustan Times in an interview. “It will be a good test for India, but they are capable of winning. It will be a good series.”

Ganguly feels that it will be an even contest between the two sides, and the one which bats better will most likely win. “It’s a 50-50 chance for both teams. Runs on the board will be important. Whoever bats well will win the series,” the former captain added.

“India has the pace attack to match Australia. There is (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami, (Navdeep) Saini. The attack is as good as Australia’s.”

Ganguly also spoke about the likes of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma, who are not in the squad due to injuries. “We are monitoring Ishant and Rohit. Ishant is not completely out. He will become a part of the Test series,” he said. “With Rohit, we want him fit for Australia. At some stage if he is fit, I am sure the selectors will rethink his position. They can be sent later. There are flights to Australia.”

India's first Test assignment in close to a year will be pink ball Test. "Pink-ball is the way forward in Test cricket. Australia will also allow crowds. So, it will be great. It will mark a return to some sort of normalcy in cricket,” he said.

“They (Indian team) played with it in India. They will be fine, don’t worry,” said Ganguly. “Players got used to the white ball and ultimately they will be fine with the pink ball too. There will be a tough phase in the day (second session), but they will get used to it. The white ball is also not easy to sight during twilight, but players have got used to it, we will see that happen here too.”

Meanwhile he also reserved some special praise for Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav. “He is a very good player,” said Ganguly. “His time will come.”