India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma, Not Ajinkya Rahane, Should Be Indian Captain in Absence Of Virat Kohli, Says Irfan Pathan

Virat will be heading back home after playing the first Test match. According to Pathan, Rohit Sharma should become the captain of the team instead of Rahane.

Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli is expecting his first child with wife and actress Anushka Sharma. The duo are all set to welcome their little one in January 2021. In order to duly fulfil his paternal duties, Virat will be heading back home after playing the first Test match in the upcoming Australia tour of India. This information has also been confirmed by BCCI.

In the absence of Kohli, one would have expected the vice-captain of the Test team Ajinkya Rahane to take the lead. However, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has shared a different opinion regarding this. According to Pathan, Rohit Sharma should become the captain of the team instead of Rahane.

According to a report published in India Today, the former cricketer said, “Nothing against Rahane but Rohit has to captain. He is a proven leader and has the required experience. His role as an opener will be equally crucial. He is the guy you want to play in Australia. I remember the ODI series in 2008 and he was new but did quite well on Australian pitches. He will be raring to go after the injury.”

Shedding light on Kohli’s break, he emphasized that there is a life beyond cricket that one must acknowledge. He also mentioned how it is important to respect Kohli’s decisions that he takes in his personal life. He stated, “Virat Kohli not being there will have a huge impact on the team but you have to respect his decision. We have to accept and appreciate life beyond cricket, family is very important.”

Pathan also stressed upon the fact that it is very tough for anyone to fill in Kohli’s place. Praising the captain’s performances, he added, “On the field, it is bound to make a massive difference and it is very tough for anyone to fill his shoes. The way he has performed over the years and in all conditions.”