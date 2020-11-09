CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Set for Late Arrival Ahead of Test Matches

Rohit Sharma made the news for all the wrong reasons when selectors didn't pick him for Australia tour considering him unfit.

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Set for Late Arrival Ahead of Test Matches

India opener Rohit Sharma will fly out for Australia, however, he won’t be part of the team and will arrive Down Under later with an eye on Tests.Informed sources have told ANI: “"He will definitely be a part of the Australia series, but most likely for the Tests. Don't think with the rehabilitation time and the quarantine period in Australia, he will be able to make it in time for the limited-overs series.”

Also read: India vs Australia: Another Shocker, Unfit Varun Chakravarthy Can't Throw

Last time when India toured Australia, they beat the home side 2-1 in the 4-match Test series. This time too Kohli and his men will try their best to defend the series at all possible costs. While India beat Australia in the series opener in Adelaide, they lost their next game in Perth despite a superb century from Kohli himself. Kohli and his men then came back and took the series with a win in Melbourne.

The series begins with three match ODI series on November 27 which will be followed by as many T20 Internationals. This will be followed by a four-match Test series.The first game will be a day-night appear in Adelaide. It will be followed by Tests at Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and Gabba (January 15).

Also read: IPL 2020: Concern for Team India as David Warner Confirms Hamstring Tear for Wriddhiman Saha

Earlier former captain Steve Waugh has said that Australia must not engage Kohli in verbal duel. In a video posted by ESPN Cricinfo, Waugh said sledging doesn’t work against world’s best.

"Sledging is not going to worry Virat Kohli, it doesn't work against the great players and you're better off leaving those guys alone"."I think any extra motivation will make them dig in more and get more runs. So, you're better off not saying much to him", he added.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches