India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Set for Late Arrival Ahead of Test Matches

India opener Rohit Sharma will fly out for Australia, however, he won’t be part of the team and will arrive Down Under later with an eye on Tests.Informed sources have told ANI: “"He will definitely be a part of the Australia series, but most likely for the Tests. Don't think with the rehabilitation time and the quarantine period in Australia, he will be able to make it in time for the limited-overs series.”

Last time when India toured Australia, they beat the home side 2-1 in the 4-match Test series. This time too Kohli and his men will try their best to defend the series at all possible costs. While India beat Australia in the series opener in Adelaide, they lost their next game in Perth despite a superb century from Kohli himself. Kohli and his men then came back and took the series with a win in Melbourne.

The series begins with three match ODI series on November 27 which will be followed by as many T20 Internationals. This will be followed by a four-match Test series.The first game will be a day-night appear in Adelaide. It will be followed by Tests at Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and Gabba (January 15).

Earlier former captain Steve Waugh has said that Australia must not engage Kohli in verbal duel. In a video posted by ESPN Cricinfo, Waugh said sledging doesn’t work against world’s best.

"Sledging is not going to worry Virat Kohli, it doesn't work against the great players and you're better off leaving those guys alone"."I think any extra motivation will make them dig in more and get more runs. So, you're better off not saying much to him", he added.