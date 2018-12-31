Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Australia: Blessed With Baby Girl, Rohit Sharma to Miss Final Test in Sydney

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 31, 2018, 6:05 PM IST
India vs Australia: Blessed With Baby Girl, Rohit Sharma to Miss Final Test in Sydney

India batsman Rohit Sharma will miss the final Test against Australia as he is traveling back home to be with his just-born girl and wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Rohit will join the ODI squad on January 8 2019, with the first game starting January 12.

Ritika, who is also Rohit's manager, delivered their first child in Mumbai on Sunday.

Rohit was a part of the Indian XI in both their victorious Tests of the ongoing tour. He was forced to miss the second Test in Perth due to a back injury, but recovered for Melbourne where he scored an unbeaten 63 in the first innings. Overall, he has scores of 37, 1, 63* and 5 in his four innings this tour.

The board has decided against naming a replacement for Rohit. The other options for India in the middle order are Hardik Pandya and Parthiv Patel. Hardik, who had missed more than two months of action due to a back injury, had joined the squad after the second Test. Parthiv has been with the side from the start of the tour as a back-up wicketkeeper.

If Hardik returns, India might also consider playing two spinners if the pitch in Sydney is suitable. In that case, they can slot in R Ashwin, if he is fit, or Kuldeep Yadav.

It's unlikely, but India could also bring back one of their regular openers - KL Rahul or M Vijay - and give Hanuma Vihari, who opened in Melbourne, his middle-order slot again.

The final Test starts in Sydney on January 3. India lead the series 2-1.
australia vs india 2018Hanuma VihariIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2018parthiv patelR AshwinRitika Sajdehrohit sharma
First Published: December 31, 2018, 11:53 AM IST

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
FULL Ranking