India vs Australia: Blessed With Baby Girl, Rohit Sharma to Miss Final Test in Sydney

Rohit will join the ODI squad on January 8 2019, with the first game starting January 12.
Ritika, who is also Rohit's manager, delivered their first child in Mumbai on Sunday.
Rohit was a part of the Indian XI in both their victorious Tests of the ongoing tour. He was forced to miss the second Test in Perth due to a back injury, but recovered for Melbourne where he scored an unbeaten 63 in the first innings. Overall, he has scores of 37, 1, 63* and 5 in his four innings this tour.
The board has decided against naming a replacement for Rohit. The other options for India in the middle order are Hardik Pandya and Parthiv Patel. Hardik, who had missed more than two months of action due to a back injury, had joined the squad after the second Test. Parthiv has been with the side from the start of the tour as a back-up wicketkeeper.
If Hardik returns, India might also consider playing two spinners if the pitch in Sydney is suitable. In that case, they can slot in R Ashwin, if he is fit, or Kuldeep Yadav.
It's unlikely, but India could also bring back one of their regular openers - KL Rahul or M Vijay - and give Hanuma Vihari, who opened in Melbourne, his middle-order slot again.
The final Test starts in Sydney on January 3. India lead the series 2-1.
First Published: December 31, 2018, 11:53 AM IST