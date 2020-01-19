India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Ton and Kohli Knock Leads India to Series Win
A century from Rohit Sharma and a masterful 89 from captain Virat Kohli took them to a 7-wicket win over Australia in the third and final ODI between the two sides that was played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
