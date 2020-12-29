CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma's Place in Playing Eleven is Not Guaranteed, Says Ravi Shastri

The right-handed opening batsman, who led Mumbai Indians to their fifth IPL T20 title in December, suffered a hamstring injury during the T20 tournament. However, he still played in IPL's Qualifier 1 and the final and then had to undergo treatment at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Batsman Rohit Sharma, who has recovered from a hamstring injury and is under quarantine in Sydney, will join the Indian team in Melbourne on Wednesday although there is still no clarity on whether he will play the third Test beginning January 7. India coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday told media that the team management will have a chat with him about how he feels before taking a call on his availability.

"Rohit joins the team tomorrow. We will have a chat with him to see where he is placed physically because he has been quarantined for a couple of weeks. We will have to see now how he feels before we take the call," said Shastri.

The right-handed opening batsman, who led Mumbai Indians to their fifth IPL T20 title in December, suffered a hamstring injury during the T20 tournament. However, he still played in IPL's Qualifier 1 and the final and then had to undergo treatment at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Rohit's inability to fly with the India squad had created controversy as skipper Virat Kohli on arrival in Australia said that the team management has not been kept informed about his progress. Kohli had said that he would have liked him to be with the team and recuperate in Australia just like Wriddhiman Saha.Rohit flew down to Australia in mid-December days before the start of the Test series. While being quarantined in Sydney, he has not had any practice and could be rusty which is probably why Shastri said that the team will consider how he feels.

