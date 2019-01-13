Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Rohit Takes "Floss Dance" Lessons from Young Fan

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 13, 2019, 10:08 AM IST
Rohit Sharma turned on the heat in the first ODI at the SCG against Australia where he slammed his 22nd ton, but that was not quite the case when it came to attempting the 'floss dance.'

The BCCI on Sunday posted a video of Rohit trying his hand at the 'floss dance' with a young fan. Initially, the elegant opener did try to catch up with the fan, but later conceded defeat after not being able to pick up the step. Later, batsman Kedar Jadhav too joined him, but he too was unsuccessful at picking the rather tricky step.




Rohit displayed brilliant form in the first ODI and scored 133 from 129 balls. But his effort went in vain as India lost the match by 34 runs. The second ODI of the series will be played on January 15 in Adelaide.
australiaIndiaIndia vs Australia 2018Off The Fieldrohit sharma
First Published: January 13, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
