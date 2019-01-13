Rohit Takes

Loading...
The BCCI on Sunday posted a video of Rohit trying his hand at the 'floss dance' with a young fan. Initially, the elegant opener did try to catch up with the fan, but later conceded defeat after not being able to pick up the step. Later, batsman Kedar Jadhav too joined him, but he too was unsuccessful at picking the rather tricky step.
Hitman learning the floss dance be like 😅😅#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/37lGysldJC
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2019
Rohit displayed brilliant form in the first ODI and scored 133 from 129 balls. But his effort went in vain as India lost the match by 34 runs. The second ODI of the series will be played on January 15 in Adelaide.
First Published: January 13, 2019, 9:57 AM IST