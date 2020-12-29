CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia (TEST)

CONCLUDED

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

2nd Test TEST, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 December, 2020

Australia

1st INN

195/10

(72.3) RR 2.69

2nd INN

200 /10

(103.1) 1.94

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

326/10

(115.1) RR 2.83

2nd INN

70 /2

(15.5) RR 4.42

Making his Test debut but looking like a veteran, Shubman Gill brought some poise and calm to the top of the order that has struggled during this tour.

India vs Australia: 'Running Out of Superlatives For This Man' - Shubman Gill's Debut Inspires Memefest on Social Media

Hungry for redemption, India recorded a win for the ages under an inspirational Ajinkya Rahane, beating Australia by eight wickets in the second Test to level the four-match series 1-1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday. The target of 70 was never a big one but for a team that was bowled out for its all-time lowest score of 36 only 10 days back, one can't fault them if that played at the back of their minds. Shubman Gill (35 not out) and skipper Rahane (27 not out) knocked off the runs in 15.5 overs to complete the victory. And while Rahane's composed nature with the bat and in leading the side was praised by many, the exploits of young Gill did not go unnoticed. (India vs Australia Full Scorecard | India vs Australia Highlights)

Making his Test debut but looking like a veteran, Gill brought some poise and calm to the top of the order that has struggled during this tour, particularly with Mayank Agarwal's poor run of form continuing in this game. (India vs Australia Full Coverage  India vs Australia Full Schedule)

Naturally, social media was flooded with memes and reactions fawning over the Punjab batsman. Check out some of the best ones below:

India's win was aided by an excellent bowling show, with Jasprit Bumrah (2/54 in 27 overs), debutant Mohammed Siraj (3/37 in 21.3 overs), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/71 in 37.1 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/28 in 14 overs) showing maniacal consistency over a period of 100 overs on the flattest of decks, where extra bounce became their go-to weapon.

Indian teams, since the turn of the new millennium, have had some memorable overseas victories but when the backdrop and context of this Test at the iconic MCG is recorded for posterity, Rahane and his magnificent bowling unit will find more than an honourable mention in the pages of history.

The third Test begins at Sydney from January 3 onwards.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

