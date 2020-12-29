India vs Australia: 'Running Out of Superlatives For This Man' - Shubman Gill's Debut Inspires Memefest on Social Media

India vs Australia (TEST)

Making his Test debut but looking like a veteran, Shubman Gill brought some poise and calm to the top of the order that has struggled during this tour.

Hungry for redemption, India recorded a win for the ages under an inspirational Ajinkya Rahane, beating Australia by eight wickets in the second Test to level the four-match series 1-1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday. The target of 70 was never a big one but for a team that was bowled out for its all-time lowest score of 36 only 10 days back, one can't fault them if that played at the back of their minds. Shubman Gill (35 not out) and skipper Rahane (27 not out) knocked off the runs in 15.5 overs to complete the victory. And while Rahane's composed nature with the bat and in leading the side was praised by many, the exploits of young Gill did not go unnoticed. (India vs Australia Full Scorecard | India vs Australia Highlights)

Naturally, social media was flooded with memes and reactions fawning over the Punjab batsman. Check out some of the best ones below:

Class written all over in this straight drive from Shubman Gill. pic.twitter.com/O3jCV6oRAp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 29, 2020

Maturity, poise, and we’re slowly running out of superlatives for this man! What a smashing debut from @RealShubmanGill! Reaching for the ✨and doing it with ease #AUSvIND #Test #Cricket pic.twitter.com/mWlzLbsifd — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 29, 2020

#INDvsAUS Every indian right now after seeing #Shubmangill batting to Indian team Management pic.twitter.com/7ycIW7hP5c — satyajit patra Being Rowdy (@Imsatyajit141) December 29, 2020

India's win was aided by an excellent bowling show, with Jasprit Bumrah (2/54 in 27 overs), debutant Mohammed Siraj (3/37 in 21.3 overs), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/71 in 37.1 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/28 in 14 overs) showing maniacal consistency over a period of 100 overs on the flattest of decks, where extra bounce became their go-to weapon.

Indian teams, since the turn of the new millennium, have had some memorable overseas victories but when the backdrop and context of this Test at the iconic MCG is recorded for posterity, Rahane and his magnificent bowling unit will find more than an honourable mention in the pages of history.

The third Test begins at Sydney from January 3 onwards.