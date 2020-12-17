India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar Has a Piece of Advice for Virat Kohli, to Deal With Pink Ball

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar has a piece of advice for skipper Virat Kohli for the Day-night Test match. While Australia have played seven D-N Tests, India have only featured in one such match. Speaking on Sports, Tendulkar said that Kohli will have to keep an eye on the clock and then formulate his strategy according to that.

“Whatever I have seen with the pink-ball Tests, you have to be extremely aware of the clock. Whenever the sun is going down and the temperature drops and before dew sets in and the grass is nice and cool, there is going to be a little extra lateral movement of the surface. That is when you don’t just respect the bowler but you also respect the conditions,” Tendulkar said.

“Here in a pink-ball Test, your first session could well be the one where you cash in where you take a little more chances and play more aggressively. Maybe in Australia, the sun goes down later than what it did in Kolkata. In Kolkata, I felt from 4:30 to 6:30 was a critical time where the batsmen had to respect not just the bowler but also the surface and build those partnerships. And once the ball gets wet, you can start playing a little more shots,” he added.

“Maybe towards the end of the 2nd session and the beginning of the last session might be the phase where the ball does a little bit extra where you need to hold back your aggression and natural instincts and be a little more disciplined.

“Also when I met the team in Kolkata and spoke to the team management and obviously there was Virat, if there are 2 wickets, don’t look to score those 20 runs extra. You’re better off declaring at that time and getting their top 3 batters. You might be short by 20 runs but you would have possibly saved 120 runs there,” he signed off.

After India opted to bat first, Prithvi Shaw - persisted at the top of the order despite a string of low scores - was undone by a length ball from Mitchell Starc in the first over itself. Off the second ball he faced, the young Mumbaikar pushed at the delivery only to manage an inside edge that crashed on to the stumps. Cheteshwar Pujara found himself in the middle sooner than he would have expected and was peppered with the short stuff early on. Starc and Cummins were on point right from the start, but Pujara and opener Mayank Agarwal played out the opening hour well and went on to add 32 runs in 17.4 overs, looking fairly settled in the middle.