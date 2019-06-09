The India-Australia clash in any ICC tournament has always been a mouth-watering affair and ahead of the Sunday face off between the two teams in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar shared his memories from the 2011 edition of the event.
In the second quarter-final of the 2011 World Cup, India had faced Australia in Ahmedabad and after restricting their opponents at 260 runs, the hosts overhauled the target in 47.4 overs, thanks to respective half-centuries from Sachin, Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh.
Sharing his memories from the game, Sachin said: "In Ahmedabad, due to soaring temperatures I had changed my diet completely. I cut down on spicy food and was eating curd rice, butter milk, coconut water and all those stuff to keep clean."
"Another memory I have is when Yuvraj and (Suresh) Raina were having the partnership, I was at the massage table and (Virender) Sehwag was beside me. He thought I had fallen asleep but I was awake and could hear everything he was saying. I had become superstitious. I could hear Sehwag say 'why are you massaging him, he is sleeping' But the masseur said no he is awake," he recalled.
"So those are two memories of the Australia match we won in 2011," Sachin added.
India vs Australia | Sachin Tendulkar Relives India's Battle Against Australia in 2011 World Cup
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | June 9, 2019, 5:48 PM IST
India vs Australia | Shikhar Dhawan Brings Up 1000 ODI Runs in England
Also Watch
-
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019
WI v SARose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019
SL v BANBristol
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019
PAK v AUSTaunton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings