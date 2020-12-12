India vs Australia: Sanjay Manjrekar Picks his Wicketkeeper for the First Test

As India successfully wrapped up the T20I series 2-0 against hosts Australia, the focus now shifts to the all-important Test series that will commence from December 17 at Adelaide

As India successfully wrapped up the T20I series 2-0 against hosts Australia, the focus now shifts to the all-important Test series that will commence from December 17 at Adelaide. However, the Indian team management is facing a dilemma for the wicketkeeping spot.

Currently, the choice is between Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha, while Pant has been the choice for the management to keep wickets in overseas Test fixtures and for his batting ability, however, Saha’s form has been on the rise in both departments as well. The team-management recently made a shocking revelation by naming Saha in the playing XI for the first tour game while Pant was on the bench.

As Rishabh Pant vs Wriddhiman Saha debate gets hotter, former India cricketer -turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar revealed his pick on Twitter, when a user asked his opinion for the same. The former batsman chose Saha and reasoned that the wicketkeeper should be picked for their skills behind the stumps and wrote, ‘In Tests always keeping skills first. Drop a Steve Smith early and he gets a 200! So Saha. Also need a better keeper against pace in Australia. Again Saha’.

In Tests always keeping skills first. Drop a Steve Smith early and he gets a 200! So Saha. Also need a better keeper against pace in Australia. Again Saha. https://t.co/R0udBBCr04 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 11, 2020

Pant’s batting form has not been the same for the last year or so and it started with his poor display during the tour of West Indies. Subsequently, he was dropped from the Test squad for an entire season, as the wind was in favour of Saha who was exceptional behind the stumps. But he found a spot in the playing XI when India toured New Zealand for a pair of Tests last year. He again could not impress with the bat as he came up with sub-par knocks. Before that Pant had lost his place in the ODI and T20I squads.

On the other hand, Saha’s form seems better, as he scored an innings-reviving half-century in the first India-A vs Australia-A game but was dismissed for a 22-ball duck in the second. Saha played as a batsman in the second Pink ball Test series between the two A-sides, as Pant was given a chance by the team management as the wicketkeeper. Unfortunately, the youngster failed to make use of this opportunity in the tour of Australia as he managed only five off 11 deliveries.