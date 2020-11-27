India vs Australia: Sanjay Manjrekar Posts Selfie Wearing 1992 World Cup Jersey

Former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar is back in the commentary box and seems quite excited about it. On Friday, ahead of India’s first ODI match against Australia in Sydney, he posted a picture of him wearing his old jersey from the 1992 World Cup, when coloured jerseys were worn for the first time in an ICC tournament. This year team India is wearing a similar navy blue jersey having multi-coloured stripes around the shoulder, only with different logos of sponsors.

Many current cricketers in the last few days have flaunted the retro jersey designed this year, but Manjrekar does not need it. He has already got one from about 28 years ago and he is too happy to share with fans on Twitter. Check out the picture: “Still have it. Still fits,” he wrote on the post. Many Twitter users were impressed with the outfit which they expressed in the comments sections.

“I still remember your inning from the '92 WC @sanjaymanjrekar. The World Cup was one of the first tournaments I started watching cricket as a kid,” recalled one user.

“Must be a great feeling wearing that jersey again,” wrote another.

A third user wrote that he was happy to see Manjrekar back in the commentary box. “Loved to see you back in the discussion arena on the channel sir. You, Harsha ji, and Glenn sir looking good on the sofa sets. Good talk,” commented theuser.

Manjrekar was only recently reinstated as a commentator for the cricket series between India and Australia after almost a gap of eight months. He was dropped by the BCCI following a controversy when he called all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja a “bits and pieces cricketer”. As a result, he was absent during India's series against South Africa and the IPL this year.

On Wednesday, he expressed his happiness on being back through a Twitter post in which he said, “Excitement in my household. Happiness in the air.”

Earlier this week, batsman Shikhar Dhawan shared the first look of India’s new ODI jersey which went viral on social media. “New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go,” he wrote.

However, the new design has received mixed reactions from the fans. While some expressed their joy seeing the old jersey back, others complained about its design being too cluttered with sponsor logos.