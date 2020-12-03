India vs Australia: Sanjay Manjrekar Praises 'Pure No. 6' Batsman Hardik Pandya after Canberra Knock

Sanjay Manjrekar has praised Hardik Pandya after his 92 off 76 balls played a key role in India winning the 3rd ODI against Australia at Canberra on Wednesday.

Former India interational and current cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has praised Hardik Pandya after his 92 off 76 balls played a key role in India winning the 3rd ODI against Australia at Canberra on Wednesday. The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team had already lost the three-match series going into the final match but Pandya's 150-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja helped India post 302-5 in the first innings, a target Australia fell short of by 13 runs. Incidentally, Manjrekar had criticised both Jadeja and Pandya's inclusion in the starting XI prior to the third game, saying the two add 'illusory value' to the side.

However after the game, Manjrekar admitted that Pandya had convinced him of his worth as a batsman in either the No. 5 or 6 role - even if he can't bowl his qouta of overs.

"I was skeptical when they picked him on IPL performance. I thought he was a good T20 batsman but 50 over is a slightly different game. Can Hardik Pandya be a pure 50 overs batsman? He proved to all of us that he can," Manjrekar said on Sony Six after India’s win in the 3rd ODI.

"He had that score in the first match but we have seen him get runs and not be consistent enough but we have seen in this game again today. So yes, India have found a pure No. 6. Who knows he might start going up the order?"

Manjrekar further added that the knock wasn't necessarily a T20 style one as Pandya had to consolidate early on in his knock due to the fact that India had lost a few wickets early.

"It wasn’t a T20 innings, India lost early wickets and he got 30 from his first 30 balls. He has got the range and not too many bowlers can keep him quiet. That’s really impressive. He has convinced me as I was skeptical about him as a No. 6 pure batsman. I think India have found one.

"Whether he bowls or not, India have now found a very capable batsman who can be used as an option in No. 5 or No. 6."

The T20I leg of the tour begins at the same venue on Friday.