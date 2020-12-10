India vs Australia: Sanju Samson Needs to Learn from His Mistakes & Get Better - Harbhajan Singh

Sanju Samson has to be one of the most exciting talents in the country at this point in time, and made it to the squad to Australia, after a stellar show in the IPL 2020. But he failed to leave an impact in the T20Is that he played. It was after getting starts that he threw his wicket away in all the matches, leaving the side in a spot of bother, scoring 48 runs from three games.

While there is a possibility that Samson might find it difficult to make it to the playing XI soon, Harbhajan Singh believes that he has the talent to cement his place in the side.

“Sanju has got the opportunity to bat at No.4. He is still on his first or second tour, he will learn. We know that he has got the potential and India won the series,” Harbhajan Singh told India Today. “These guys will be the future of Indian cricket. You know if they will not make mistake, they will not learn. I am sure Sanju Samson with the quality he has, is gonna learn and get better from here,” he added.

But Harbhajan also warned the youngster that if he doesn't learn quickly, there'll be other players to take his place in the team. “If he will not learn obviously someone else will come and take that slot. Because no.4 is a very important slot. If you have got the opportunity, you have to seal it. If not on this tour but next tour, you have to come better prepared and make sure you make it count,” Harbhajan said.

Samson made his T20I debut in 2015, and till now has played seven matches. scoring 83 runs.