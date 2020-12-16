India vs Australia Series Preview: Australia Plus Smith and Warner vs India Minus Kohli and Ishant

The change in qualification rules for the ICC World Test Championship final will make this tour all the more important for India especially with New Zealand breathing down their neck.

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli... and some more of Virat Kohli. If you were to glance through the build-up to the Test series between India and Australia, particularly from the hosts' perspective, you'd think the entire series revolves around the Indian captain. In reality, Kohli is around only for the first Test after which he returns home for the birth of his first child.

In a way, the series does revolve around Kohli. It will show how much India can compete in the absence of their star batsman; there might even be an able replacement in Ajinkya Rahane as captain, but is there one to fill the boots of Kohli the batsman? That too, in one of the toughest tours against a strong opponent. And with plenty at stake too; India might have breathed easy a few weeks earlier but the change in qualification rules for the ICC World Test Championship final will make this tour all the more important. Especially with New Zealand breathing down their neck.

India are currently No. 2 in the WTC table, but it will take plenty of effort to hold on to that spot.

India can take confidence from the fact that they beat Australia 2-1 for a historic series win the last time they toured, in 2018-19. Australia will know though, that this tour is very different. Kohli isn't around for three Tests. And perhaps even more worryingly for India, Ishant Sharma isn't even here. While for Australia, Steve Smith, who missed the previous series along with David Warner due to a ball-tampering ban, is back. Warner himself is unfit for the first game but could be back for the others.

And that makes the first Test even more interesting and important. India will believe it's their best chance to catch Australia off-guard. The hosts don't have Warner and are unsure about who their openers are going to be, apart from facing a few more injury concerns. On the other hand, India will be full strength barring Ishant. And maybe Rohit Sharma, who would have been facing a challenge to improve his overseas numbers.

However, Australia are the world's most successful team in day-night Tests, having played seven and won the lot, including four in Adelaide, the venue for the first clash.

In contrast India, who were long reluctant to embrace the concept, played just one day-night Test in Kolkata last year where they thrashed Bangladesh in just over two days.

India did enjoy a day-night warm-up in Sydney at the weekend, where Shubman Gill (65), Mayank Agarwal (61), Rishabh Pant (103 not out) and Hanuma Vihari (104 not out) all capitalised. India won the opening Test at Adelaide in 2018 largely on the back of Pujara, who ground out 123 then 71 to set up a 31-run win.

If they can manage an encore under lights this time around, it could well set the ball rolling for the remaining three games. The key to that will be the bowling unit, which is strong even in the absence of Ishant.

Headlined by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav is tipped for the third seamer's spot with Ravi Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav competing to be the frontline spinner given Ravindra Jadeja is injured. India have depth in their pace unit, with Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini waiting in the wings.

The key man they'll have to topple is Steve Smith. They showed in 2018 that Australia's batsmen are vulnerable in the absence of the best Test batsman currently. He'll be raring to go, like he did in Ashes 2019 where he made in excess of 700 runs. Smith absolutely loves feasting on India's bowlers, as he did in the ODI series, and will be keen to continue that role. Ditto with Warner, whenever he returns.

India's strengths and weaknesses are pretty similar to Australia's. The hosts' bowling line up struggled against Pujara's resilience last time, but will be back with their plans now. The difference is that while Australia have Smith back, India will lose Kohli after Game 1. Stand-in captain Rahane and Pujara will have to stand up and make for his absence.

After Adelaide, the series moves to Melbourne for the traditional Boxing Day Test, before games in Sydney and Brisbane. For now, Australia +Smith and Warner seem stronger than India -Kohli and Ishant.