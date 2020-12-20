India vs Australia: Shahid Afridi Thinks Indian Batting Capable of Making Comeback in Series

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi thinks that although Team India is capable of making a comeback in the Test series against Australia, it will be mighty tough for them without the presence of Virat Kohli. India had a healthy lead of 53 runs against Australia coming into day three, but were skittled out for a paltry 36.

Afridi also heaped high praise on Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, who broke the back of Indian batting line up. “Brilliant display by Cummins and Hazelwood today, really enjoyed top-quality Test match fast bowling after long time. Indian batting is still capable of fighting back but it will be now tougher without Kohli,” Afridi tweeted.

Here’s the post:

Brilliant display by Cummins and Hazelwood today, really enjoyed top-quality Test match fast bowling after long time. Indian batting is still capable of fighting back but it will be now tougher without Kohli. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Cummins, who picked four wickets for 21 including the prized wickets of India captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara as Australia bowled India out for their lowest Test total of 36 and won the Test by eight wickets, said that the two years since the 2-1 series loss at home to India has made him wiser.

"Two years of experience, I know my game a bit better. Yeah I was really happy with that one in particular. I saw the ball before that on the big screen and saw it seam in so I thought if I can just try to get this hold its line, you never know... it is one of those days when everything seems to come off, everything we tried worked. So very happy with that one," Cummins told Channel 7.

Asked if the Australians made any change in line and length from the first innings, Cummins said, "I thought on the first day, we bowled beautifully. There were a lot of chances but the balls just fell short. On another day, that could have probably created 15-20 chances. The idea was to just stay patient and we got our rewards. It was last year in Headingley first innings we had a similar day out (England were bowled out for 67 by Australia but still won the game). But today is by far the best we have seen us bowl."

Cummins said there was a lot of bounce in the first innings which made it difficult to hit the stumps.

"We chatted about it. In the first innings, there was a lot of bounce. We tried to get as full as we can... but to hit the stumps it almost looked like it had to be a half volley. Once we got into our work (in second innings) we had to be a little fuller and make it difficult for them to leave the ball," he added.