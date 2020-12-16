India vs Australia: Shane Bond Feels Jasprit Bumrah Can Hurt Aussies in Adelaide Test

Shane Bond recently said that Jasprit Bumrah can be a handful if he gets the pink ball during the much-talked-about twilight period.

India will commence the much-anticipated 4 match Test series with the fixture in Adelaide from December 17 onwards. Tension surrounds India's pace attack as Jasprit Bumrah is less acquainted with the pink ball. The fast bowler is yet to produce his best on the ongoing tour. Bumrah hasn’t played a Test match with the pink ball so far. Former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond recently said that India’s bowling spearhead can be a handful if he gets the pink ball during the much-talked-about twilight period.

In the 7 pink-ball Tests Australia featured in, they won all of them. In a first, the Kangaroos will be locking horns with India in a day-night tie. The sunset in Adelaide will be under scrutiny as the pink ball usually performs more than normal during twilight.

During the trip Down Under in 2018-19, the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma dismantled Australia. Ishant this time missed out with injury but India would need a lethal attack of Busmrah to disturb the Tim Paine led men.

This will also be the first time when the 27-year-old young pacer will bowl in whites to Steve Smith, anticipated to front the show for the Australians.

While speaking to AAP, Bond said that Bumrah has been very successful before and he continues to try different ways to do things on the field which is also one of his greatest strengths.

“If he has the ball at the right time of night and it's reasonably new then he can banana it both ways at 145k plus and do all sorts of damage,” said Bond who destroyed many famed Australian batting line-ups.

Bond, who is involved with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League’s ongoing season, is concerned by Bumrah's not-so-good start to the tour in Australia. Last week, Bumrah showed signs of improvement at the Sydney Cricket Ground with pace and swing in the pink-ball warm-up.

“I'm sure the tour is going to get better for Booms ... he'll be a real handful and is the sort of bowler who can very quickly change a game if he gets it right,” Bond added.