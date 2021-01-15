India vs Australia: Shane Warne Apologises for Foul-mouthed Marnus Labuschagne Rant

India vs Australia (TEST)

Shane Warne has issued a belated apology after his foul-mouthed rant on Australia international Marnus Labuschagne went viral.

Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne has issued a belated apology after his foul-mouthed rant on Australia international Marnus Labuschagne went viral. Warne and fellow former crickter Andrew Symonds had hit the news for all the wrong reasons when a video leaked of them criticising Labuschagne, often using language that could at best be termed NSFW. Warne further added that both he and Symonds had spoken to Labuschagne and apoligised for the incident. Warne also apologised for swearing on live TV.

"Marnus bats best when he forgets all the exaggeration stuff, like calling, “No”, “Yes” and “Wait on” really loudly and waving his bat around," Warne told News Corp.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Fans Can't Keep Calm After Kuldeep Yadav is Overlooked for Brisbane Test

"I like it when he just bats — and that’s why I said to Andrew Symonds, that he should just bat properly.

"I’ve communicated with Marnus about what went to air last week and I would like to apologise for swearing on TV.

"Marnus had no issue. He thought it was funny. Andrew has also apologised to Marnus, too."

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Twitter In Awe of 'Inspiring' T Natarajan Who Makes Test Debut at Brisbane

Warne also went on to lavish praise on Labuschagne, saying he could realistically challenge the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson as one of the best Test batsmen in the world.

"All of a sudden Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith lead the series with the bat," Warne said.

"I think Labuschagne can challenge Kane Williamson, Smith and Virat Kohli as the best batsman in the world, and he is currently fourth in the ICC rankings."

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Team India Anxious as Pacer Navdeep Saini Picks Up Injury During Brisbane Test

India and Australia are squaring off in the fourth and final Test of the series at Brisbane from Friday (January 15) onwards. The series is currently tied at 1-1.