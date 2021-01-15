CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: Shane Warne Apologises for Foul-mouthed Marnus Labuschagne Rant

India vs Australia (TEST)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

4th Test TEST, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

200/4

(63.4) RR 3.14

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India

India

India vs Australia: Shane Warne Apologises for Foul-mouthed Marnus Labuschagne Rant

Shane Warne has issued a belated apology after his foul-mouthed rant on Australia international Marnus Labuschagne went viral.

India vs Australia: Shane Warne Apologises for Foul-mouthed Marnus Labuschagne Rant

Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne has issued a belated apology after his foul-mouthed rant on Australia international Marnus Labuschagne went viral. Warne and fellow former crickter Andrew Symonds had hit the news for all the wrong reasons when a video leaked of them criticising Labuschagne, often using language that could at best be termed NSFW. Warne further added that both he and Symonds had spoken to Labuschagne and apoligised for the incident. Warne also apologised for swearing on live TV.

"Marnus bats best when he forgets all the exaggeration stuff, like calling, “No”, “Yes” and “Wait on” really loudly and waving his bat around," Warne told News Corp.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Fans Can't Keep Calm After Kuldeep Yadav is Overlooked for Brisbane Test

"I like it when he just bats — and that’s why I said to Andrew Symonds, that he should just bat properly.

"I’ve communicated with Marnus about what went to air last week and I would like to apologise for swearing on TV.

"Marnus had no issue. He thought it was funny. Andrew has also apologised to Marnus, too."

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Twitter In Awe of 'Inspiring' T Natarajan Who Makes Test Debut at Brisbane

Warne also went on to lavish praise on Labuschagne, saying he could realistically challenge the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson as one of the best Test batsmen in the world.

"All of a sudden Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith lead the series with the bat," Warne said.

"I think Labuschagne can challenge Kane Williamson, Smith and Virat Kohli as the best batsman in the world, and he is currently fourth in the ICC rankings."

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Team India Anxious as Pacer Navdeep Saini Picks Up Injury During Brisbane Test

India and Australia are squaring off in the fourth and final Test of the series at Brisbane from Friday (January 15) onwards. The series is currently tied at 1-1.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches