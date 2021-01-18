CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: Shane Warne Questions Natarajan's No Balls, Social Media Slams Him for Alleging Spot Fixing

T Natarajan has nothing been short of sensational in this series against Australia, be it the T20Is, ODIs or Tests. But in the last Test has bowled a fair share of no balls here. This caught the attention of former leg-spinner Shane Warne, and made a comment about his habit of bowling a no-ball on the first ball of the over.

T Natarajan has nothing been short of sensational in this series against Australia, be it the T20Is, ODIs or Tests. But in the last Test has bowled a fair share of no balls here. This caught the attention of former leg-spinner Shane Warne, and made a comment about his habit of bowling a no-ball on the first ball of the over.

Natarajan bowled six no-balls in the first innings and then one of day four. Five of them were first balls of his overs. “Just something interesting that’s caught my eye when Natarajan was bowling, he’s bowled seven no-balls in this match and they’ve all been big ones,” Warne told Fox Cricket.

“And five of them have been off the first ball — and they’re miles over. I found that very odd. We’ve all bowled no-balls, but five of them off the first ball of an over, it’s just interesting.”

Even though Warne did not say it directly, it can be inferred that, he was pointing out towards a possible case of spot-fixing. Twitter did not take the charges lightly and blasted him on social media.

Meanwhile, fans and former cricketers are pleasantly surprised at India's tail wagging with No. 7 and 8 scoring half-centuries, Washington Sundar's father is upset at his son for not getting a Test century. Sundar scored 62 off 144 balls and shared a 123-run seventh wicket partnership with Shardul Thakur, who made 67 on the third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia at The Gabba. Sundar was the ninth man to be dismissed.

"I am disappointed he did not get a 100. When Siraj came, he should have hit fours and sixes. He is capable of that. He should have gone for sixes. He could have gone for pulls and big hits. Perhaps, he thought of trying to come close to Australia's total as the lead was very less," father M Sundar told IANS from Chennai.

