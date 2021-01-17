India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur Explains How India A Experience Helped Transition to National Team

India pacer Shadrul Thakur said on Sunday that having been a part of the India A set-up made the transition to the senior team much easier.

A brilliant batting partnership between Shardul and Washington Sundar on Sunday made sure India remained in the game after the end of Day Three of the fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba. Thakur and Sundar shared a 123-run partnership for the seventh wicket which helped India concede a lead of just 33, which at one stage looked like to be in excess of 150 after they lost the top order cheaply.

"The A tours are meant for second line up. It has helped a lot. We were here in 2016. When you play that (A team tour), the transition from India A to India is not difficult. It's how you execute your plans."

India have earned plaudits for a lion-hearted effort despite being ravaged by injuries with Thakur and Washington being the latest set of newcomers to rise to the occasion. Thakur said the key in their partnership on Sunday was clear communication.

"I have not batted with him much. Once in a T20 match and once in a practice game. Both of us have the temperament to succeed at this level. Honestly we were not looking at the scoreboard. The idea was to spend some time," he said.

"We knew their bowlers were tiring out a bit so it was matter of hanging in there for one hour, we knew probably we will be on top, if we hang in. We were communicating really well with each other.

"When one was playing rash shot, the other was telling to do the basics."

Thakur also revealed that the home team players did try to have a go at him verbally but he did not pay attention.

"Australian players were trying to have a conversation with me, but I was not replying. I just replied once or twice, there were a lot of normal questions, even if they were trying to sledge me, I did not hear it, I just played on," he said.