Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur Schools Pat Cummins With Huge Six, Twitter Can't Keep Calm

India vs Australia (TEST)

TEA

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

4th Test TEST, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

369/10

(115.2) RR 3.2

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India trail by 116 runs with 4 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

253/6

(87.0) RR 2.91

India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur Schools Pat Cummins With Huge Six, Twitter Can't Keep Calm

All the Indian batsmen have faced a problem or two against best bowler in the world, Pat Cummins. The latter has already a heap of wickets to show in the series, while continuing to torment the batsmen. After India were six down in the first innings, Shardul Thakur came into bat, and just on the third ball, pulled the bowler for a huge six.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia, Live Score, IND v AUS, 4th Test, Day 3 Brisbane

This was totally opposite to what all the other Indian batsmen had been doing, while facing Cummins. Here's how Twitter reacted to the shot:

ALSO READ - 'Abuse is Cheap, Shows Weakness Not Strength' - Greg Chappell Writes Open Letter to Tim Paine

Meanwhile, former Australia captain Greg Chappell wrote an open letter to current skipper Tim Paine, urging him to learn from mistakes from the past and cut down on abuse. Paine was in the headlines for wrong reasons after the Sydney Test for being involved in an ugly banter with R Ashwin as India saved the Test in tense moments on the final day.

Recalling the infamous underarm bowling incident from 1981 when he was captain, Chappell said Paine should learn from his mistakes just like Chappell himself did. I failed to do this 40 years ago and I urge you to bear this in mind for the future," Chappell wrote in Sydney Morning Herald.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

