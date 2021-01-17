India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur Schools Pat Cummins With Huge Six, Twitter Can't Keep Calm

India vs Australia (TEST)

All the Indian batsmen have faced a problem or two against best bowler in the world, Pat Cummins. The latter has already a heap of wickets to show in the series, while continuing to torment the batsmen. After India were six down in the first innings, Shardul Thakur came into bat, and just on the third ball, pulled the bowler for a huge six.

This was totally opposite to what all the other Indian batsmen had been doing, while facing Cummins. Here's how Twitter reacted to the shot:

Shardul Thakur starts his Test cricket with a six against World Number 1 Test bowler Pat Cummins. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 17, 2021

"Shardul Thakur plays Test like ODI's and ODI's like T20" — Heisenberg☢ (@internetumpire) January 17, 2021

Pat Cummins against Shardul Thakur pic.twitter.com/a6nffq0hRg — Viru Sharma (@183Mirpur) January 17, 2021

shardul thakur after hitting cummins for two classic boundaries #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/h88oHR0gwx — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) January 17, 2021

Shardul Thakur hit Cummins out of the attack. No batsman reached this level in Test Cricket — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) January 17, 2021

Shardul Thakur humiliating number one Test bowler. Don. #AUSvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 17, 2021

Sixes vs Cummins in Test cricket Virat Kohli : 0 Shardul Thakur: 1 — Prashanth (@ps_it_is) January 17, 2021

But Pat Cummins in the No 1 ranked bowler! #AUSvsIND Shardul Thakur - pic.twitter.com/LKx7CeecTS — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) January 17, 2021

Meanwhile, former Australia captain Greg Chappell wrote an open letter to current skipper Tim Paine, urging him to learn from mistakes from the past and cut down on abuse. Paine was in the headlines for wrong reasons after the Sydney Test for being involved in an ugly banter with R Ashwin as India saved the Test in tense moments on the final day.

Recalling the infamous underarm bowling incident from 1981 when he was captain, Chappell said Paine should learn from his mistakes just like Chappell himself did. I failed to do this 40 years ago and I urge you to bear this in mind for the future," Chappell wrote in Sydney Morning Herald.