Shikhar Dhawan became only the fourth Indian batsmen to score over 1000 runs in England in One-Day Internationals. The southpaw brought up the landmark during his half-century innings in India’s second ICC World Cup 2019 encounter, against Australia at The Oval on Sunday.
The 33-year-old has joined a list consisting of legends - Rahul Dravid (1238), Sachin Tendulkar (1051) and Sourav Ganguly (1034). While the other three have played 25-plus ODIs in England, Dhawan has achieved the figure in just his 19th match in the country.
The opener is also the ninth overseas batsman to achieve the four-figure aggregate in England.
After Virat Kohli opted to bat first on winning the toss, Dhawan and his opening partner Rohit Sharma took a conservative approach in the opening overs. But the dup picked up the scoring-rate one set.
Dhawan and Rohit added 127 runs, their 15th 100-plus partnership in ODIs, for the opening wicket before the latter was dismissed after notching up his 42nd ODI half-century.
However, the southpaw continued to motor on and went on to score his 17th ODI century - his fourth against Australia.
The was Dhawan's third ODI century at The Oval - only the second batsman to do so at the venue.
The opener did not have the best of starts to his World Cup campaign. He was dismissed caught behind for just 8 against South Africa but Rohit’s 23rd ODI century ensured that India got off to a winning start, registering a comfortable six-wicket win at Southampton.
India vs Australia | Shikhar Dhawan Brings Up 1000 ODI Runs in England
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | June 9, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
India vs Australia | Rohit Sharma Fastest to 2000 ODI Runs Against Australia
Also Watch
-
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019
WI v SARose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019
SL v BANBristol
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019
PAK v AUSTaunton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings