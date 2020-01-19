Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Australia | Shikhar Dhawan Taken For X-Ray After Injuring Shoulder On Field

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan was taken off the field after he hurt his left shoulder in the series-deciding third ODI between India and Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday, and has been taken for an X-Ray.

Cricketnext Staff |January 19, 2020, 4:00 PM IST
Dhawan dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region before hurting his left shoulder in the fifth over.

A BCCI update said, "Shikhar Dhawan has gone for an x-ray. A call on him being available for the game will be taken once he is back & assessed."

The 34-year-old had not taken the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings in the second ODI after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting.

The series is leveled at 1-1.

