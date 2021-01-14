India vs Australia: Shoaib Akhtar Wants India 'to Give One Last Try' & Win Border-Gavaskar Trophy

After seizing a memorable draw from the jaws of defeat in their previous encounter, Team India will look to upstage Australia in the fourth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at The Gabba on Friday. Even though the odds are against the visitors in the upcoming deciding fixture, but former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar feels that the Asian side is bound to win the historic series.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akhtar also praised Team India for their hard-fought draw against Australia in the third Test. The former pacer feels that India’s valiant effort in the Sydney Test was nothing short of a brilliant show. He added that if India go on to win the fourth Test, it will not only be the greatest series win, but will also go down as one of the best finishes in the history of the game.

Watch the video here:

India, having written off by many ahead of the final day of the Sydney Test, batted out 131 overs losing five wickets in pursuit of a mammoth 407-run target to register a memorable draw and keep the four-match series alive.

Akhtar, now a cricket expert and commentator who never shies away from complimenting players when they perform well, in his video said that as the India-Australia reaches its final stage, he is of the opinion that ‘India has got it in them to win the series’. He went to add that even if the team is plagued with injury concerns and other pertinent issues, the Indian reserve bench has to believe that they can do it. "They need to give one last effort and they can win the series," he said in his video.

Akhtar credited the visitors for their tremendous effort and praised their grit for not letting the Test match slip away from them. He appreciated everyone in whole team, including spinner, tail-enders and fast bowlers. He especially appreciated Bumrah for putting in his 100% effort. He also backed them to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the second time, having clinched it in their last tour in 2018-19.