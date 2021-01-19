India vs Australia: Shubman Gill Breaks Legendary Sunil Gavaskar's 50-year Old Record

India vs Australia (TEST)

India opener Shubman Gill came tantalisingly close to maiden Test ton, but fell short by nine runs, and was dismissed by Nathan Lyon for 91. But despite the miss, the youngster did manage to create a few records. Gill, at 21 years and 133 days, became the youngest Indian opener to score a fifty in the fourth innings of a Test.

Prior to this, the record was held by Sunil Gavaskar (21y 243d), when he scored unbeaten 67 against the West Indies at Port of Spain in 1970-71 on debut.

Gill had played well in the entire series, while scoring 45 and 35 at Melbourne, and also scoring his maiden fifty in the Sydney Test. Meanwhile, Left-handed batsman Rishabh Pant on Tuesday became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to score 1,000 runs in Test cricket.

Pant achieved the feat when he edged one to boundary off the bowling of right-arm pacer Pat Cummins in the post-Lunch session on the last day of the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia at The Gabba.

The 23-year-old has taken 27 innings to reach the 1000-run landmark. Before him, former India skipper MS Dhoni held the record as he had reached the 1000-run mark in 32 Test innings.

Pant has also represented India in 16 ODIs and 28 T20Is in which he has scored 374 and 210 runs respectively.

The fourth Test, meanwhile, was nicely poised at Tea break as India reached 183/3, needing 145 runs to win the match. Australia, on the other hand, need seven wickets to win the match and win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they had lost in 2018-19.