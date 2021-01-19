India vs Australia - Shubman Gill Shows Class, Temperament At The Top For India

Shubman Gill has been one of the major success stories for India on the tour Down Under. Playing in his debut series, he has given India the starts, looked positive and unfazed against a famed bowling attack and made a statement that he belongs in the big league with the big boys.

Shubman Gill has been one of the major success stories for India on the tour Down Under. Playing in his debut series, he has given India the starts, looked positive and unfazed against a famed bowling attack and made a statement that he belongs in the big league with the big boys. Gill's brilliant 91 off just 146 deliveries gave India the platform and the momentum at the top of the order for the historic chase at The Gabba. The stylish opener has played his part with the bat in India's sensational series win Down Under.

Young India Has Done It, Says Sunil Gavaskar, Terms Series Win as 'Magical Moment'

Gill made his debut in the Boxing Day Test at the iconic MCG. He was drafted into the XI after the horror of Adelaide in place of Prithvi Shaw who had failed in both the innings in the Day and Night opener and looked completely out of sorts. With Rohit Sharma only available for the last two Tests of the series, the pressure was on Gill to deliver. And he did not disappoint!

[caption id="attachment_3313262" align="alignnone" width="1200"] 1611069156_gill-12[/caption]India lost the wicket of Agarwal in the very first over of the innings. The pressure was on the debutant to resurrect the Indian innings. Gill produced a sublime 45 off just 65 deliveries and took the pressure off Pujara who could play his natural solid and defensive game from the other end. He was dismissed in the 22nd over but by that time he had made sure that the Indian middle order was not exposed to the new ball. Gill then remained unbeaten on 35 off 36 deliveries in the second innings helping India chase down the target of 70 after the early dismissals of Agarwal and Pujara.

It Cannot Get Better Than This: Sourav Ganguly on India's Historic Brisbane Win

Gill did not show any signs of nerves playing against the best fast bowling attack in Test cricket in their own backyard. He has also not let the history and aura of the MCG get to him. He did not let what transpired in Adelaide affect him either. His positive intent, fluent strokeplay and his confidence against the fast bowlers stood out in his very first match in whites for India.

Gill scored his first fifty in the first innings at the SCG where he combined with Rohit Sharma to give India one of their best overseas starts in recent history - the pair put together 70 for the opening wicket. Chasing 407 for victory, he again paired with Rohit and added 71 for the first-wicket. It was only the third instance of an opening pair from the sub-continent putting together a half-century stand in both the innings of a match in Australia. Before SCG 2021, the Indian opening pair had not produced a half century stand in 9 innings in Australia. This gave the Indian innings a platform and although they lost a few quick wickets, the likes of Pujara, Pant and Vihari fed off the start and saved the match for India.

Gill had reserved his best for the decider at The Gabba. India lost Rohit early in the chase on Day 5 and there was pressure on Gill to again rise to the occasion on a tricky final day wicket against a formidable attack. Cometh the Hour, Cometh the Man! Gill not only re-built the innings with Pujara but also provided momentum to the chase by playing positively. He added 114 for the second-wicket with Pujara and by the time he was dismissed India had reached 132 in 48 overs.

Gill's 91 off 146 deliveries which included 8 fours and 2 sixes once again allowed Pujara to block one end while the runs came of the other. It was this double-edged sword of mixing attack with caution which was further exemplified by Pujara and Pant that took India to a historic match and series win at the fortress Gabba.The foundation was provided by Gill, who top-scored for India in one of their greatest Test victories playing in just his sixth Test innings.

His cool and calm temperament, ability to score quickly against the fast bowlers and his exquisite timing were the hallmarks of his batting throughout the tour.

Gill has a great first-class record with an aggregate of 2529 runs in 26 matches at an average of 66.55 and strike rate of 72.36 including 7 hundreds and 13 fifties.

He has the ability to score big at a fair clip at the top of the order for India and could form a formidable opening pair with Rohit Sharma not only on placid Indian wickets but bowler friendly ones in Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa.

Seldom has an Indian batsman, leave alone an opener, impressed so much and stood out in his debut series in tough overseas conditions in Australia. It is not easy to face the new ball against the current Australian attack in their own backyard, survive and score runs against them and that too at a brisk pace.

Gill has shown that he belongs to the big league. He has arrived and India has unearthed a gem in their historic conquest.