India vs Australia (TEST)

STUMPS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

338/10

(105.4) RR 3.2

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India trail by 242 runs with 8 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

96/2

(45.0) RR 2.13

India vs Australia: Shubman Gill Smashes Maiden 50, Leaves Former Players Impressed

India opener Shubman Gill showed his class after he smashed a masterful 50 against Australia, at the SCG. He was instrumental in giving India a solid start, along with Rohit Sharma, and the duo added 70 runs together for the first wicket. While Gill displayed a lot of control, he played shots all around the ground, that impressed a host of cricketers.

Here's what some of them had to say about the talented youngster:

Meanwhile, It was a fascinating Day 2 in the second Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday. A total of 268 runs were scored and 10 wickets were lost in the day's play which saw fortunes fluctuating from one team to the other. Steven Smith's 27th Test hundred dominated the day but the Indian bowlers did well to bowl out Australia for 338. At close of play, India were 96 for 2 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease. The day started with Australia resuming their innings on 166 for 2 after a rain-hit start on Thursday. Marnus Labuschagne, overnight on 67 and Steven Smith, unbeaten on 31 went about their business as usual and soon put together the second hundred partnership of the Australian innings - off 220 deliveries.

