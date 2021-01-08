- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021
India vs Australia: Shubman Gill Smashes Maiden 50, Leaves Former Players Impressed
India opener Shubman Gill showed his class after he smashed a masterful 50 against Australia, at the SCG. He was instrumental in giving India a solid start, along with Rohit Sharma, and the duo added 70 runs together for the first wicket. While Gill displayed a lot of control, he played shots all around the ground, that impressed a host of cricketers.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 8, 2021, 2:04 PM IST
ALSO READ - India vs Australia: WATCH - Ravindra Jadeja Runs Out Steve Smith With a Bullet Throw

Here's what some of them had to say about the talented youngster:
ALSO READ - India vs Australia: WATCH - Ravindra Jadeja Runs Out Steve Smith With a Bullet Throw
Here's what some of them had to say about the talented youngster:
Time to make a big call: @RealShubmanGill is a 6000 test run plus batsman for India. Don’t think one has seen an Indian batsman play pace with so much time in a long time! #INDvsAUSTest— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 8, 2021
For someone playing only his 2nd test match @RealShubmanGill looks very assured at the wicket. Good solid defence, positive stroke play and clarity of thought. Definitely has a very bright future for India in all the 3 formats. #AUSvsIND— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 8, 2021
You little beauty @RealShubmanGill.. That punch off the back foot was worth the gate money.. #INDvsAUSTest #scgtest— W V Raman (@wvraman) January 8, 2021
A ⭐️ has arrived. Good start Gilly! You looked good the whole time. Don’t be too hard on yourself about the dismissal.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WHVyN3J0QY— DK (@DineshKarthik) January 8, 2021
Happy Shubman Gill day everyone https://t.co/9STjcC8eb8— Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) January 8, 2021
Nice Shubman. First of what is hoped to be converted into many hundreds in a bright future.— Ian bishop (@irbishi) January 8, 2021
January 8, 2021
ALSO READ - India vs Australia: WATCH - Marnus Labuschagne Asks Hilarious Questions to Indian Openers
Meanwhile, It was a fascinating Day 2 in the second Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday. A total of 268 runs were scored and 10 wickets were lost in the day's play which saw fortunes fluctuating from one team to the other. Steven Smith's 27th Test hundred dominated the day but the Indian bowlers did well to bowl out Australia for 338. At close of play, India were 96 for 2 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease. The day started with Australia resuming their innings on 166 for 2 after a rain-hit start on Thursday. Marnus Labuschagne, overnight on 67 and Steven Smith, unbeaten on 31 went about their business as usual and soon put together the second hundred partnership of the Australian innings - off 220 deliveries.
