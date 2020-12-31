India vs Australia: Shubman Gill’s Approach & Demeanour Impresses Tom Moody

Team India opener Shubham Gill not only made a good mark in his Test debut at Melbourne but has also impressed with his calm demeanour.

Team India opener Shubham Gill not only made a good mark in his Test debut at Melbourne but has also impressed with his calm demeanour. The 21-year-old’s living up to the expectations has cricket fans and experts including former Australian cricketer Tom Moody reckoning that the youngster is in for a long inning in international cricket. Moody, who is currently sporting director of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad was also taken by Gill’s special innings during the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia in the ongoing series.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Moody said that Gill has a ‘Rahane like approach’ to the game and the youngster never looked flustered and his demeanour was nothing less than an experienced player even though it was maiden game in the long format.

"This is the beginning of his international career, and he looked very much at ease’, he explained. Impressed with Gill’s batting skills he added, ‘opening for the team in an early stage of his career is certainly going to do him good than anything else; It’s only going to look up for him, there’s no question about it," he further added.

Moody and several other cricket expert’s impressions about Gill isn’t misplaced as the youngster took on the might of Aussie pace attack very well. He tackled the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood and others in their own backyard with utmost ease, that too when Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw failed to deliver in the same role. Gill went on to display his skill and temperament throughout the innings. He not only endured a challenging play but also put up a good display of some skilful shots.

In the second Test, Gill who replaced Prithvi Shaw as an opener, scored 45 runs from 65 balls in the first innings and an unbeaten 35 in the second to comfortably guide the team with skipper Ajinkya Rahane, to register a famous eight-wicket win.