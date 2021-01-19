- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
India vs Australia: Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Surprises Nathan Lyon With Special Gift After Victory
It wasn't just India's victory over Australia in Brisbane Test, that became the talking point, but also skipper Ajinkya Rahane's sweet surprise for opposition spinner Nathan Lyon that won the hearts of millions. Right after winning the series, as Rahane was talking in the post-match conference, he called up Lyon and gave away a signed India jersey to the spinner, for playing 100 Tests.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 19, 2021, 2:59 PM IST
It wasn't just India's victory over Australia in Brisbane Test, that became the talking point, but also skipper Ajinkya Rahane's sweet surprise for opposition spinner Nathan Lyon that won the hearts of millions. Right after winning the series, as Rahane was talking in the post-match conference, he called up Lyon and gave away a signed India jersey to the spinner, for playing 100 Tests.
IN PICS: India vs Australia: IN PICS - Rishabh Pant Takes India Home in Fortress Gabba
Twitter went berserk after this gesture from the Indian team. Here's what they had to say:
Excellent gesture from #AjinkyaRahane and the indian team to Felicitate Nathan Lyon on his 100th Test Match. One more example of Sportsman Spirt from Rahane ❤️
Awesome moment when #Lyon recieved it and Showed Thumbs up to Indian Team ❤️
#Leader #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/mD2RbNbA0v
— Sai._.Karthik (@NormiKid) January 19, 2021
सारे जहाँ से अच्छा, हिन्दोस्ताँ हमारा।
हम बुलबुलें हैं इसकी, यह गुलिसताँ हमारा।।#INDvAUS #ajinkyarahane #NathanLyon pic.twitter.com/oYKIrRgW1v
— Ashish Kaushik (@Ashish0127A) January 19, 2021
@razi_haider rahane and team india has presented nathan lyon india jersy with all player sign.on his 100 th test
— SHUBMAN GILL FAN (@gil_shubman) January 19, 2021
"Disguise in blessings" moment for Nathan Lyon when @ajinkyarahane88 gave him signed t-shirt of all the Indian players (Remember the Names) for his 100th test. Not so nice memorabilia... #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND #AUSvINDtest @cricbuzz
— Ankit Dhasmana (@DhasmanaAshu) January 19, 2021
Cap @ajinkyarahane88 shows amazing gesture towards Nathan Lyon by presenting him a signed t-shirt on behalf of #TeamIndia for his 100th test.
I'm sure the gonna remember this series win as 'the real '.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/1LxIFspExV
— ᴮᴱ Krittik⁷ (@5yrsWithBangtan) January 19, 2021
Indian team presenting signed Indian jersey to #NathanLyon as a present for his 100 test!
Winning Heart On and Off the Field❤️#AjinkyaRahane #IndianCricketTeam
— Tarun Varma Dandu (@dandu_tarun) January 19, 2021
Despite of facing Sledging and racial abuse Rahane calls Nathan Lyon on to handover signed Indian jersey to him on the occasion of his 100th test.
This is showing a true Indian Nature. Though we are waiting for @tdpaine36 you to land india for your next game.
— Yagnesh Patel (@yagsi_p) January 19, 2021
Also, after a crushing four-wicket win over hosts Australia, at Brisbane, Team India leapfrogged Aussies to reach the top of ICC World Test Championship points table. The 2-1 series victory now also means that Australia has slipped to the third position, which no one would have expected to happen, and are now behind New Zealand.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
