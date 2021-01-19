CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Surprises Nathan Lyon With Special Gift After Victory

India vs Australia: Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Surprises Nathan Lyon With Special Gift After Victory

It wasn't just India's victory over Australia in Brisbane Test, that became the talking point, but also skipper Ajinkya Rahane's sweet surprise for opposition spinner Nathan Lyon that won the hearts of millions. Right after winning the series, as Rahane was talking in the post-match conference, he called up Lyon and gave away a signed India jersey to the spinner, for playing 100 Tests.

India vs Australia: Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Surprises Nathan Lyon With Special Gift After Victory

It wasn't just India's victory over Australia in Brisbane Test, that became the talking point, but also skipper Ajinkya Rahane's sweet surprise for opposition spinner Nathan Lyon that won the hearts of millions. Right after winning the series, as Rahane was talking in the post-match conference, he called up Lyon and gave away a signed India jersey to the spinner, for playing 100 Tests.

IN PICS: India vs Australia: IN PICS - Rishabh Pant Takes India Home in Fortress Gabba

Twitter went berserk after this gesture from the Indian team. Here's what they had to say:

Also, after a crushing four-wicket win over hosts Australia, at Brisbane, Team India leapfrogged Aussies to reach the top of ICC World Test Championship points table. The 2-1 series victory now also means that Australia has slipped to the third position, which no one would have expected to happen, and are now behind New Zealand.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches