Match 15:SA VS WI

SA SA
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 10 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 16:BAN VS SL

BAN BAN
SL SL

Bristol

Tue, 11 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 17:AUS VS PAK

AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 18:IND VS NZ

IND IND
NZ NZ

Nottingham

Thu, 13 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Australia | Snapshot: India End Another Australian Streak

Cricketnext Staff |June 9, 2019, 11:37 PM IST
India vs Australia | Snapshot: India End Another Australian Streak

Having posted the highest score for any side against Australia in World Cup history, it was always going to be tough for the Aussies and the Indian bowling unit clicked to seal a 36-run win.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
3 3 0 0 6
2
ENG ENG
3 2 1 0 4
3
IND IND
2 2 0 0 4
4
AUS AUS
3 2 1 0 4
5
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
6
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
7
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
8
BAN BAN
3 1 2 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
3 0 3 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
