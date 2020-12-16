- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
India vs Australia: 'Sore Back or Not, He Finds Ways to Score Runs' Says Paine As Steve Smith Hits Nets
In a big boost for Australia, captain Tim Paine said star batsman Steve Smith will be fit for the first Test against India in Adelaide starting Thursday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 16, 2020, 9:01 AM IST
In a big boost for Australia, captain Tim Paine said star batsman Steve Smith will be fit for the first Test against India in Adelaide starting Thursday. Smith had walked off the training session early on Wednesday with what was revealed to be a 'sore back', but Paine said he is in line to train on Wednesday, the eve of the game.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE
"His preparation has been very good. He has batted for the last week since we've been in Adelaide. So for him to have a day off might actually be a blessing in disguise," Paine told reporters.
"He has had a stiff back before. Yesterday was more precautionary. He's in to train today, so we'll see how he goes. But come tomorrow, whether he's fit and sore in the back, or stiff in the back, I think he normally gets up, gets through it and finds a way to score runs like he always does."
As Paine had said, Smith returned to the nets on Wednesday signaling that he is fit.
Steve Smith back in the nets today #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nUP2QuX4KL
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2020
Smith had trained for only 10 minutes after warm up and left the ground with the physio. A Cricket Australia spokesperson said Smith was receiving treatment for back soreness after reaching out for a ball.
India vs Australia Series Preview: Australia Plus Smith and Warner vs India Minus Kohli and Ishant
Steve Smith was a notable absentee during Australia’s warm up. Walked out later and then left with the physio #AusvIND pic.twitter.com/09LynJ9rGD
— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 15, 2020
Australia have already been hit by multiple injuries, with David Warner (hamstring) and Will Pucovski (concussion) ruled out. Cameron Green too is required to pass concussion tests before a potential Test debut.
If it gets to that stage, Smith will be the biggest blow to the Australian line up that's already struggling to identify their best openers. Smith, along with Warner, had missed the previous Test series against India due to ball-tampering bans and saw from the sidelines as the visitors won their first series down under.
India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah Key to India Winning Test Series - Allan Border
Matthew Wade looks set to be pushed up the order to open the innings and make way for Green.
Wade would potentially partner either out-of-form Joe Burns or Marcus Harris, who was recalled to the side after Pucovski was ruled out last week.
Incumbent Burns is on a horror run, scoring just 62 runs from nine first-class knocks this summer, putting his place under serious threat.
Meanwhile, former selector and player Mark Waugh called for Smith to be made captain again.
"I would have made Steve Smith captain. He is one of the best players in the team, so he is always going to be picked in the team," Waugh said on Fox Sports' Heavy Roller Podcast. "Plus he has captained Australia for a number of years. He's got a great cricket brain and I think he is a leader, so why not?"
Smith had captained Australia in 34 Tests, 51 ODIs and 8 T20Is between 2015 and 2018 before being banned for a year for the sandpaper scandal that happened in Cape Town two years ago.
"I know a lot of people say why should he captain again? But hang on the crime has been paid for as minor as I thought it was," Waugh said.
"He's paid his penance there, so he gets back to captain. I think he is a pretty good captain."
