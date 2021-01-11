- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
India vs Australia: Sourav Ganguly Returns to Twitter, Defends Cheteshwar Pujara; Hails Team India After SCG Draw
After India managed to draw the game, the 48-Year-Old tweeted defending Cheteshwar Pujara who was criticised for his defensive approach on Day 3 of the Sydney Test match.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 11, 2021, 3:52 PM IST
Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who was back from hospital just a couple of days ago following a mild heart attack, was glued to the tv set just like any other Indian cricket fan. After India managed to draw the game, the 48-Year-Old tweeted defending Cheteshwar Pujara who was criticised for his defensive approach on Day 3 of the Sydney Test match.
India vs Australia, 3rd Test Full Scorecard | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Highlights
Hope all of us realise the importance of pujara,pant and Ashwin in cricket teams..batting at 3 in test cricket against quality bowling is not always hitting through the line ..almost 400 test wickets don't come just like that..well fought india..time to win the series @bcci
— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 11, 2021
Meanwhile A stubborn resistance from Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari saw India manage to pull off an unlikely draw against Australia on the final day of the third Test at Sydney on Monday (January 11). Chasing a mammoth 407 to win the Test, Ashwin (39) and Vihari (23) managed to bat out the entirety of the third session and ensure that the Test series remains tied at 1-1 going into the final Test in Brisbane. They had their shares of luck along the way thanks to a few dropped catches and the occasional edge not carrying to the nearby fielders, but no one can argue they didn't deserve the result.
At one point, it seemed like India were pushing for what at one time seemed an improbable win. Yet when Australia removed the dangerous Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara before tea, it left the Indians in a spot of bother going into the final session.
WATCH | Steve Smith Caught Scruffing Out Batsman's Mark - Damaging the Pitch or Gamesmanship?
At one point, it seemed like India were pushing for what at one time seemed an improbable win. Yet when Australia removed the dangerous Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara before tea, it left the Indians in a spot of bother going into the final session.Australia grabbed the prize wicket of Pant for 97 as his explosive innings fell short of a century when he was caught by Pat Cummins off Nathan Lyon going for another big hit.Josh Hazlewood bowled the usually solid Pujara, who brought up 6,000 Test runs before his resistance was broken after a battling 77 off 205 balls.
The primary aim going into the final session was merely to see out the remainder of the day, as was evidenced by Vihari and Ashwin looking to either block or leave everything that came their way and both batted over three hours to ensure a well-earned draw for the visitors.India resumed at the day 98-2, still needing a further 309 runs after being set a huge 407 to win after Australia declared their second innings at tea Sunday on 312 for six.
Can Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill Pair End India's Opening Woes in Test Cricket?
No team has ever bettered 288 to clinch victory in the fourth innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with Australia achieving that mark against South Africa in 2006.Australia accounted for openers Shubman Gill (31) and Rohit Sharma (52) before stumps on day four, and when Lyon got captain Ajinkya Rahane in Monday's second over without adding to his overnight four the end appeared nigh.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
