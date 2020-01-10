Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BPL, 2019-20 Match 39, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 10 January, 2020

2ND INN

Rangpur Rangers

149/9 (20.0)

Rangpur Rangers
v/s
Dhaka Platoon
Dhaka Platoon*

112/7 (16.5)

Dhaka Platoon need 38 runs in 19 balls at 12 rpo
Concluded

BBL, 2019/20 Match 30, Docklands Stadium, Melbourne, 10 January, 2020

2ND INN

Melbourne Renegades

168/7 (20.0)

Melbourne Renegades
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars*

169/3 (18.4)

Melbourne Stars beat Melbourne Renegades by 7 wickets

3rd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Pune MCAS

10 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Match 5: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Pune MCAS

11 Jan, 202011:30 IST

Match 6: OMA VS NAM

upcoming
OMA OMA
NAM NAM

Pune MCAS

12 Jan, 202011:30 IST

3rd ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

12 Jan, 202018:30 IST

India vs Australia | Spinners Will Play a Big Role in India Series: Pat Cummins

Australia's Pat Cummins expects spinnersto play a bigger role in the ODI series vs India even though he is not expecting dust-bowls for pitches.

PTI |January 10, 2020, 12:40 PM IST
Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins expects spinners of his team to play a bigger role in the ODI series against India even though he is not expecting dust-bowls during a limited-overs assignment.

The series begins in Mumbai on January 14, followed by the second and third match in Rajkot on January 17 and Bengaluru on January 19 respectively.

"I think spinners play a bigger part in India than they do around the world but it's rare you get a big spinning dust bowl for a one day international," Cummins told reporters ahead of Australia's departure.

Australia made a brilliant comeback to win the five-match ODI series 3-2 in India last year after trailing 0-2.

"Last series I think we played two spinners, they also played two so they are certainly important, especially in the middle overs," Cummins said.

Australia are travelling with two specialist spinners in their squad -- left arm spinner Ashton Agar and leg spinner Adam Zampa.

Talking about the tracks in India, the 26-year-old Cummins said the ball gets softer as the game progresses which makes it easier to bowl as compared to other countries.

But playing in smaller, faster fields come with their own set of challenges.

"Up front there's always a little bit in it with a new ball like anywhere else in the world. But then after that I actually feel that the ball gets probably a little bit softer and chewed up more over there than it does in other parts of the world which makes it a little bit easier sometimes bowling with a bit of a softer ball."

"But it's just a different challenge, the fields there are a lot smaller and faster than here in Australia, the wickets aren't as pacey and bouncy but it's the same format just a slightly different beast," he added.

Australian cricket teamIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2020Indian cricket teamPat Cummins

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 10 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sat, 11 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020

NAM v OMA
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
