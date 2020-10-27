India vs Australia Squad: It All Looks Like Some Destiny, Says Varun Chakravarthy on 'Surreal' India Call-up

India vs Australia Squad: Varun Chakravarthy, who has just a handful of T20 games under his belt (12 - all of which is in IPL) stated that he was not expecting the call-up and thanked the selectors for showing faith in him

India vs Australia Squad: Varun Chakravarthy's expectation from this year's IPL was to get a regular spot in the Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI and he would be a content man playing nine matches for the franchise, claiming 13 wickets at a decent economy. He also picked up his maiden five-wicket haul and the Man-of-the-Match award against Delhi Capitals. But, little would he have expected to be named in the Indian T20I squad for the Australia tour just a few days after that big performance against DC. While the national selectors picked a jumbo squad for all the three formats, 29-year-old Chakravarthy's name was a happy surprise for many.

For he has leapfrogged the likes of Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal, Krunal Pandya and to a certain extend T20 specialist Rahul Tewatia and India limited-over regular and his KKR teammate Kuldeep Yadav. Speaking to Bcci.tv after the conclusion of the KXIP vs KKR game, Chakravarthy was at a loss of words reacting to the news. "Again I ma keeping on using the same word again, It's surreal again. My initial goal was to play n the team regularly and perform and contribute to the wins, and hopefully, I have been able to do well till now, and hopefully, I will be able to perform for the Indian team," he said.

Chakravarthy, who has just a handful of T20 games under his belt (12 - all of which is in IPL) stated that he was not expecting the call-up and thanked the selectors for showing faith in him. "It all looks like some destiny, but I am really short of words right now, India call is definitely a big thing for me, I was really not execting and thank you again foe whoever was involved in picking the team," he added.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

KL Rahul returned to the Indian Test squad for the tour of Australia starting late next month and was also named the vice-captain for the ODI and T20I teams in the absence of injured Rohit Sharma as the national selectors announced the squads late on Monday night.

The committee met via video-conference to select teams and decided to hand a maiden call-up to spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the T20I squad. Rohit and Ishant Sharma have not been named in any squads and a BCCI release stated that the medical team will continue to monitor their progress. Rohit had picked up a hamstring injury last week and has missed two Mumbai Indians game while Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the tournament with an abdominal muscle tear. Pacer Mohammed Siraj is the fifth speedster in the Test squad.

There weren't any surprises save for Chakravarthy's inclusion in the T20 squad after his stellar show for KKR in the current IPL. He has already picked up a five-for and has a total of 12 scalps to his credit this season so far. The tour of Australia comprises three T20 Internationals, as many ODIs and four Tests. It is set to get underway from November 27.