India vs Australia: Stand-in Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Speaks on Virat Kohli's Absence

India will clash with Australia in the all important Boxing Day Test at the historic MCG from the 26th of December. 1-0 down after the humiliation in Adelaide, India will have a new captain as they look to bounce back in the series. Speaking at the Press Conference ahead of the second Test, Rahane said the team will definitely miss the experience and batting of their talisman, Virat Kohli who has gone back to India due to personal reasons.

"We will definitely miss Virat. Obviously when you have him it is a great thing so we will miss him as he is not there," stated Rahane ahead of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. Kohli was India's highest scorer in the first innings in the Day and Night Pink Ball opener in Adelaide. He scored a fine determined 74 and was looking good to get another Test hundred before Rahane's terrible call led to his captain being run-out. From 188 for 3, India collapsed to 244 all out.

Kohli's absence will indeed be a big blow to India. He is amongst the two best Test batsmen in the world and has a great record against Australia. Kohli has an aggregate of 1682 runs in 20 Tests at an average of 48.05 against Australia with 7 hundreds and 5 fifties. His record Down Under is even more outstanding. Kohli has an aggregate of 1352 runs in 13 Tests in Australia at an average of 54.08 including 6 hundreds and 4 fifties.

Kohli has registered 6 hundreds in Australia and is tied third with Herbert Sutcliffe and Tendulkar. But while the incumbent Indian captain has just taken 13 Tests to register these 6 centuries, Sutcliffe and Tendulkar played 14 and 20 Tests in Australia. Only Jack Hobbs (9) and Wally Hammond (7) have registered more hundreds Down Under than Kohli.

Kohli's highest score in Australia came in the Boxing Day Test in 2014 when batting at number 4 he hit a fine 169 off 272 deliveries. Kohli and Rahane had put together a brilliant 262-run stand in the first innings for India.