India vs Australia: Steve Smith Admits Hosts Face Test Of Batting Depth Amid Opening Queries

- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia: Steve Smith Admits Hosts Face Test Of Batting Depth Amid Opening Queries
Australia face a test of their batting depth against India with an injury cloud hanging over their top order, Steve Smith said on Thursday.
- Reuters
- Updated: December 10, 2020, 8:50 AM IST
Australia face a test of their batting depth against India with an injury cloud hanging over their top order, Steve Smith said on Thursday. Veteran opener David Warner has been ruled out of the first test in Adelaide, while his likely replacement Will Pucovski is recovering from concussion after being hit by a bouncer during a tour match. With incumbent Joe Burns also struggling for runs, Smith said Australia would find out how well their batting reserves would cope. “I think our depth is obviously going to be tested with Davey out and a few potentially new players coming in,” the former captain told reporters.
“It’ll test us out, no doubt, against a good Indian outfit …. They beat us out here last time and they’re a very good side.
“Whoever is up there and whoever is in the team hopefully we all do our job and can have a successful summer.”
Also Read: Virat Kohli's Absence Creates Both Void & Opportunity - Sachin Tendulkar
Although omitted from the final pink ball tour match starting in Sydney on Friday, uncapped Pucovski did not travel with the rest of the squad to Adelaide.
Pundits have offered various ideas about how Australia might cover for the 22-year-old if he is unavailable, including promoting number three Marnus Labuschagne to open or even middle order batsman Matthew Wade.
Rarely comfortable with long waits to bat, Smith said he would be open to moving up a slot to number three.
“That doesn’t bother me too much, I’ve batted a fair bit at number three, so three or four. Any lower than four I wouldn’t be overly happy,” he said. “Anywhere up there I’m fine.”
Also Read: T Natarajan's Economy, Sanju Samson's Inconsistency & Success of An Unknown Leggie
The question of whether Smith will regain the captaincy has dogged Australian cricket since his leadership ban expired in March, two years after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.
Smith has been repeatedly overlooked in leadership roles in white-ball series this year, though coach Justin Langer admitted there were discussions about him potentially replacing Aaron Finch when the limited overs captain was recently injured.
Wade ended up leading the T20 side and Langer said there was still “a process” to go through before Smith could be considered for the role.
Smith said he was unaware of the details of that process but would do whatever was “best for the team”.
Also Read: Ian Chappell Appreciates Ajinkya Rahane's Aggressive Style of Captaincy
“Right now I think (test captain) Tim (Paine) and Finchy are doing really good jobs,” he said. “I’m comfortable where I’m at right now.”
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking