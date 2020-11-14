India vs Australia: Steve Smith Bracing for Short-Ball Barrage Against India

Steve Smith has said that he will be prepared if India opts to bowl short to him. He had trouble negotiating short-ball against NZ last summer.

Australia batting mainstay Steve Smith has challenged the Indian bowlers to bowl short as he will be prepared to tackle them with his full might. The former Aussie skipper was troubled with NZ pacer Neil Wagner's short balls when New Zealand toured Australia last summer.

When asked of a possibility of India deploying the same strategy, Smith said: “If teams are trying to get me out like that it's probably a big benefit for the team because it takes a lot out of people's bodies if you continually bowl short. I've faced a lot of short bowling in my life and I haven't had too many stresses with it. I suppose we'll just wait and see.”

Speaking about his struggles against Wagner, Smith praised the left-armer and said no one executes the short ball as he does.

“It's no dramas for me. I just play the game and sum up the conditions, how they're trying to get me out and being able to counter that," Smith told News Corp. "I mean, a few different oppositions have tried it and they've certainly found it more difficult to [execute it] the way Wagner did. He's got an amazing skill set where his speeds go up and down…everything is between your ribs and your head.

Smith missed the last series when India toured Australia as he was serving a ban from cricket after the ball-tampering scandal in Newlands. India went on to win the historic series under captain Virat Kohli.