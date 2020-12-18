India vs Australia: Steve Smith Can’t Wait to Reunite with Wife Dani Willis on Christmas Eve

Ahead of the first India vs Australia 1st Test match, Steve Smith shared a post for his wife Dani Willis whom he is missing a lot. Steve posted a countdown on Instagram for Dani who has been away from him for the last 114 days.

Australian batsman Steve Smith is gearing to play for home series at the Adelaide Oval. Ahead of the first India vs Australia 1st Test match, the cricketer shared a post for his wife Dani Willis whom he is missing a lot. Steve posted a countdown on Instagram for Dani who has been away from him for the last 114 days. The sports star is now counting down the days until he reunites with his ladylove. Steve, currently in Australia, revealed he will see his wife during Christmas time in Melbourne.

The World No.1 ranked Test batsman shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Dani and wrote, “114 days down and only 7 to go! It’s been a long 4 1/2 months away from my wife @dani_willis but I can’t wait for her to join me in Melbourne next week just in time for Christmas!”

Steve and Dani have been away from each for the last four months. The cricketer returned to Australia after completing mandatory quarantine in the UAE, where the last edition of the Indian Premier League concluded. In August, Steve was in England for a white-ball series.

Steve and Dani married each other on September 15, 2018. The two recently marked their second wedding anniversary. On the special day, the 31-year-old shared a heartfelt tribute for his wife on Instagram. “Happy 2nd wedding anniversary to my beautiful wife @dani_willis unfortunately we can’t be together today but you are in my thoughts every second of the the day. 2 years Have gone so fast and I can’t wait to spend a many more years by your side. I love you very much.”

On December 15, Steve left Australia’s routine session midway and walked back to the dressing room.

The Test talisman complained and is again back to his fit self for the opening Test. He was recently seen training at the nets.