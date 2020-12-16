India vs Australia: Steve Smith Enjoys A Little Downtime Ahead of First Test

CRICKETNEXT

Steve Smith is preparing himself to be in the best possible frame of mind for which he believes taking a break from the game is very crucial.

Ahead of the first Test match between India and Australia, Steve Smith is preparing himself to be in the best possible frame of mind for which he believes taking a break from the game is very crucial. He took to Twitter on Sunday to speak up on the importance of having “a little downtime and switch off” in order to perform well in the matches.

Smith admitted that given the tense situation owing to the magnitude of the competition, it is not easy to take the mind off of the game but he tries to do it. He shared a picture of him relaxing on a couch, holding a coffee mug in one hand and a tab in the other.

“Even when preparing for a Test match it is important to have a little downtime and switch off, even if it is just for an hour over your Sunday morning coffee. This is not something that comes easy to me as I find it hard to stop visualising the game or shadow batting!” wrote Smith in the tweet.

At the start of the tour, Smith made brilliant back to back centuries in the first two ODIs, helping his team beat India by record margins. But since then, he seems to have lost his touch and has not produced a performance of the kind that is expected of him. In the third ODI, he got out for just 7 runs as India bagged the first victory in the series. In the three T20Is that followed, Smith scored 12, 46 and 24 runs as Australia lost the first two matches and India won the series in the short format of the game. Smith’s lack of form clearly made a lot of difference in the games.

Coming up next is the four-match Test series which kicks off on Thursday. The Australian team would be counting on Smith to provide the much-needed support in the batting order. After the loss in the T20s, Smith would be looking to regain his form and bring his best on the field. He is surely hoping the “downtime and switch off” would help him get there.

