India vs Australia (TEST)

STUMPS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

4th Test TEST, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

369/10

(115.2) RR 3.2

2nd INN

294 /10

(75.5) 3.88

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India need 324 runs to win with 10 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

336/10

(111.4) RR 3.01

2nd INN

4 /0

(1.5) RR 2.18

India vs Australia Steve Smith Feels Mitchell Starc Should Be Fine After Hamstring Scare

Leading pacer Mitchell Starc on Monday gave Australia an injury scare after he grabbed his hamstring but batting mainstay Steve Smith remained hopeful that he would pull through a decisive final day in the fourth Test against India here.

  • PTI
  • Updated: January 18, 2021, 7:01 PM IST
Leading pacer Mitchell Starc on Monday gave Australia an injury scare after he grabbed his hamstring but batting mainstay Steve Smith remained hopeful that he would pull through a decisive final day in the fourth Test against India here. With India set a record target of 328 by Australia at the Gabba, left-arm pacer Starc clutching his right hamstring before the final day's play was a cause for concern for the home team. Starc looked uncomfortable during his only over of India's second innings at the Gabba before rain led to an early finish to the penultimate day's play in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but Smith expressed optimism that the 30-year-old would be good to go on Tuesday.

Mohammed Siraj Picks Maiden Five-Wicket Haul, India Need 324 More for Win

"I am not sure (about it), to be honest with you. Like, I saw the same thing, walking back, (Mitchell) grabbing at his right hamstring. "I'm sure he'll get assessed by the medical staff and one thing I know about Mitchell is he's tough and he's played through some injuries before and got the job done, so he will be hopefully good to go tomorrow," said Smith.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Washington Sundar's Father Disappointed with Son's Gabba Knock - Here's Why

The highest successful chase in a Test at Gabba came in 1951 when Australia ended on 236 for seven and even though teams batting last here did post big scores in recent years, they did not result in victories. Starc hasn't been in the best of form since the four-match series began a month ago with the fast bowler looking menacing only in patches. But Australians would still want the seasoned campaigner to be at the top of his game during the crucial final passages of play.

