India vs Australia: Steve Smith Has Finally 'Found His Hands' Ahead of ODI Series

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
India vs Australia: Steve Smith Has Finally 'Found His Hands' Ahead of ODI Series
Australia batsman Steve Smith has fired off an indirect warning to India, saying that he has 'found my hands' over the past few days.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 24, 2020, 9:42 AM IST
Australia batsman Steve Smith has fired off an indirect warning to India, saying that he has 'found my hands' over the past few days and he feels like he is ready to get back into the nets. Smith had a relatively poor campaign with the bat while leading the Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and explained that it was only until two days ago that he felt as if something really clicked with his batting.
"I was pretty disappointed actually with my batting throughout the IPL. I never really got into a good rhythm, but I think the last few days actually I've found something.
"People close to me that know me well, I've found my hands the last few days, which I'm extremely excited about.
Also Read: Brian Lara Believes This 'Class Player' Should Have Been in India's Squad for Australia Series
"It's taken me probably about three and half or fourth months to do it, but found them now, which is pleasing and I actually look forward to going back to the nets again this afternoon to have another hit and just reinforce it and get started again in a few days' time.
"Theoretically it is a simple thing, but it's just getting that feel and the look of the bat behind my toe the right way and the way my hands come up on the bat."
Smith further went on to say that it has taken him a little longer than usual to find his rhythm and groove again but he is happy that it has arrived now.
"It's hard to explain but it just hasn't quite been right until probably two days ago, I found a little something and everything just clicked in.
Also Read: Virat Kohli-led XI Defeat KL Rahul-led Side in Intra-squad Practice Game
"I had a big smile on my face after training the other day, because I walked past (Australia's senior assistant and also Rajasthan head coach) Andrew McDonald I think it was and said 'I found 'em again', I was really excited."
"It's taken me a lot longer than usual, I don't know why, whether it was a big [break], I pretty much didn't bat for about four months during the start of Covid-19, maybe a bit longer, but I'm glad I've been able to find something the last few days."
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking