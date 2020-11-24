India vs Australia: Steve Smith Has Finally 'Found His Hands' Ahead of ODI Series

Australia batsman Steve Smith has fired off an indirect warning to India, saying that he has 'found my hands' over the past few days.

Australia batsman Steve Smith has fired off an indirect warning to India, saying that he has 'found my hands' over the past few days and he feels like he is ready to get back into the nets. Smith had a relatively poor campaign with the bat while leading the Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and explained that it was only until two days ago that he felt as if something really clicked with his batting.

"I was pretty disappointed actually with my batting throughout the IPL. I never really got into a good rhythm, but I think the last few days actually I've found something.

"People close to me that know me well, I've found my hands the last few days, which I'm extremely excited about.

"It's taken me probably about three and half or fourth months to do it, but found them now, which is pleasing and I actually look forward to going back to the nets again this afternoon to have another hit and just reinforce it and get started again in a few days' time.

"Theoretically it is a simple thing, but it's just getting that feel and the look of the bat behind my toe the right way and the way my hands come up on the bat."

Smith further went on to say that it has taken him a little longer than usual to find his rhythm and groove again but he is happy that it has arrived now.

"It's hard to explain but it just hasn't quite been right until probably two days ago, I found a little something and everything just clicked in.

"I had a big smile on my face after training the other day, because I walked past (Australia's senior assistant and also Rajasthan head coach) Andrew McDonald I think it was and said 'I found 'em again', I was really excited."

"It's taken me a lot longer than usual, I don't know why, whether it was a big [break], I pretty much didn't bat for about four months during the start of Covid-19, maybe a bit longer, but I'm glad I've been able to find something the last few days."