India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021
India vs Australia: Steve Smith Makes Ton, But India Hold Edge at Tea on Day 2
Steve Smith scored a brilliant hundred on Friday but that couldn't stop India from bundling out Australia for 338 in the second session on Day Two
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 8, 2021, 10:14 AM IST
Steve Smith scored a brilliant hundred on Friday but that couldn't stop India from bundling out Australia for 338 in the second session on Day Two of the ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
At Tea, India were 26 for 0 with Shubman Gill (14) and Rohit Sharma (11) starting well.
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test at Sydney, Day 2
Apart from Smith who scored 131 who got run out to bring an end to Australia's first innings, Marnus Labuschagne made a significant contribution of 91 before falling short of his fifth Test ton. Debutant opener Will Pucovski had also scored 62 on the rain-hit first day of the match.
Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 4/62 in his 18 overs, apart from running out Steve Smith with a superb direct hit to wrap up the Australian innings.
Australia resumed the day at 166-2, and Labuschagne shared a century stand with Steve Smith to see Australia past 200 runs for the first time in five innings this series.
Labuschagne didn't appear to be batting at his fluent best but his scoring options improved as the session progressed as the 26-year-old used his feet to disrupt the line and length of India's bowlers.
Ten BBL Matches Moved from Sydney to Canberra as a Result of State Border Closures
His wicket came against the momentum of the morning as he edged Jadeja to Ajinkya Rahane at slip as he attempted to cut the spinner through point.
Smith continued his welcome return to form for Australia raising his half century off 116 balls, with an on-drive for four off R Ashwin in the 72nd over. It was his 30th half century in his 76th test and first since scoring 63 against New Zealand at the SCG last year.
Matthew Wade made 13 off 16 balls before he played a poor shot and was caught in the deep by Jasprit Bumrah off Jadeja in the 77th over.
Cameron Green never looked comfortable against the second new ball and Bumrah had the allrounder trapped lbw for no score from 21 balls.
Tim Paine fell on the other side of the break, as pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini picked two wickets each while Mohammed Siraj scalped one. Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, however, went wicket-less in the 24 overs he bowled and conceded 74 runs.
Meanwhile, Smith brought up his 27th Test century.
The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide while India registering a win in the second in Melbourne.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
