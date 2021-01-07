India vs Australia: Steve Smith Might Find His Hands Again at SCG, Says Glenn McGrath

- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021
India vs Australia: Steve Smith Might Find His Hands Again at SCG, Says Glenn McGrath
Pace legend Glenn McGrath has lauded the Indian bowlers for not allowing Steve Smith to get set in the ongoing series but feels the star Australian batsman will be a lot tougher to bowl to once he manages to get a start.
- PTI
- Updated: January 7, 2021, 10:12 AM IST
Pace legend Glenn McGrath has lauded the Indian bowlers for not allowing Steve Smith to get set in the ongoing series but feels the star Australian batsman will be a lot tougher to bowl to once he manages to get a start.
India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test at Sydney, Day 1
Smith, after scoring back-to-back hundreds in the ODIs against India, has managed only 10 runs in the first two Tests of the four-match series.
"It is pretty interesting bowling plan to Steve Smith that has worked so far. England tried it during the Ashes but it didn't work as well and then you had New Zealand with Neil Wagner bowl exceptionally well," McGrath said at a conference call.
'India don't Want to Travel to Brisbane', BCCI Writes to Cricket Australia: Report
"The Indians have looked to bowl straight to Smith with a leg gully in place, and it's worked so far. With a guy like Steve Smith, the fact that he hasn't got set."
Smith was dismissed for 0 and 8 in the Melbourne Test after scores of 1 and 1 not out in the series opener at Adelaide.
"Once he gets set and is into his innings, he has got the timing, is seeing the ball and has got the pace of the pitch, he goes on to make big scores.
"The fact that India have knocked him over cheaply in all three innings has been a massive bonus and that's where they bowled really well. I feel once he gets to 20 or 30, he will become a lot tougher to bowl to, said McGrath.
India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made Smith his bunny and McGrath said that has been the "big battle" in the series.
"It is going to be interesting, Ashwin has bowled incredibly well this series, he is doing well and they haven't come up with an answer against him. Steve Smith has got out a couple of times, so I think that has been the big battle.
"The unusual thing with Steve Smith not having an impact in this series to date.
"Especially the way he started in one-dayers, he came out after the IPL, said he has found his hands, but that worked for him in two matches, he scored 100s in each game, maybe coming back to Sydney Cricket Ground he might find his hands again, but that is going to be the big battle, the pacer said.
He also thought that Australia would dominate after the opening Test when they crushed India but credited the visitors for making a stupendous comeback.
"After the first Test, the way the Australian team bowled in that second innings and bowled India out for 36 and went on to win that match, I thought Australia might dominate for rest of the series...
"...and especially when Virat Kohli was coming home, but the way India bounced back, Ajinkya Rahane how he stepped up when he had chance to captain, India played well and went on to win the Test," he signed off.
The ongoing third Test is being aired on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking