CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: Steve Smith Might Find His Hands Again at SCG, Says Glenn McGrath

India vs Australia (TEST)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

56/1

(24.5) RR 2.26

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India

India

India vs Australia: Steve Smith Might Find His Hands Again at SCG, Says Glenn McGrath

Pace legend Glenn McGrath has lauded the Indian bowlers for not allowing Steve Smith to get set in the ongoing series but feels the star Australian batsman will be a lot tougher to bowl to once he manages to get a start.

  • PTI
  • Updated: January 7, 2021, 10:12 AM IST
India vs Australia: Steve Smith Might Find His Hands Again at SCG, Says Glenn McGrath

Pace legend Glenn McGrath has lauded the Indian bowlers for not allowing Steve Smith to get set in the ongoing series but feels the star Australian batsman will be a lot tougher to bowl to once he manages to get a start.

India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test at Sydney, Day 1

Smith, after scoring back-to-back hundreds in the ODIs against India, has managed only 10 runs in the first two Tests of the four-match series.

"It is pretty interesting bowling plan to Steve Smith that has worked so far. England tried it during the Ashes but it didn't work as well and then you had New Zealand with Neil Wagner bowl exceptionally well," McGrath said at a conference call.

'India don't Want to Travel to Brisbane', BCCI Writes to Cricket Australia: Report

"The Indians have looked to bowl straight to Smith with a leg gully in place, and it's worked so far. With a guy like Steve Smith, the fact that he hasn't got set."

Smith was dismissed for 0 and 8 in the Melbourne Test after scores of 1 and 1 not out in the series opener at Adelaide.

"Once he gets set and is into his innings, he has got the timing, is seeing the ball and has got the pace of the pitch, he goes on to make big scores.

"The fact that India have knocked him over cheaply in all three innings has been a massive bonus and that's where they bowled really well. I feel once he gets to 20 or 30, he will become a lot tougher to bowl to, said McGrath.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made Smith his bunny and McGrath said that has been the "big battle" in the series.

"It is going to be interesting, Ashwin has bowled incredibly well this series, he is doing well and they haven't come up with an answer against him. Steve Smith has got out a couple of times, so I think that has been the big battle.

"The unusual thing with Steve Smith not having an impact in this series to date.

"Especially the way he started in one-dayers, he came out after the IPL, said he has found his hands, but that worked for him in two matches, he scored 100s in each game, maybe coming back to Sydney Cricket Ground he might find his hands again, but that is going to be the big battle, the pacer said.

He also thought that Australia would dominate after the opening Test when they crushed India but credited the visitors for making a stupendous comeback.

"After the first Test, the way the Australian team bowled in that second innings and bowled India out for 36 and went on to win that match, I thought Australia might dominate for rest of the series...

"...and especially when Virat Kohli was coming home, but the way India bounced back, Ajinkya Rahane how he stepped up when he had chance to captain, India played well and went on to win the Test," he signed off.

The ongoing third Test is being aired on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches