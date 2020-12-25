India vs Australia: Steve Smith's Bradmanesque MCG Average, Nathan Lyon Close to 400-Club

- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia: Steve Smith's Bradmanesque MCG Average, Nathan Lyon Close to 400-Club
We look at some important records and milestones which might be broken or set in Melbourne
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: December 25, 2020, 5:30 PM IST
India will clash with hosts Australia in the all important Boxing Day Test at the MCG from the 26th of December. 1-0 down in the series after the drubbing in Adelaide, India will look to bounce back at the iconic venue. India will draw inspiration from their win in Melbourne in 2018 which gave them a 2-1 lead and remained the final scoreline of the series.
We look at some important records and milestones which might be broken or set in Melbourne during the course of the next few days. Also, we look at some impressive stand out numbers at the MCG.
India vs Australia: 'We Had One Bad Session, But We Are Playing Well' Says Ajinkya Rahane
117: Number of Runs Needed by Pujara to Reach the 6000-Plus Club
Cheteshwar Pujara has an aggregate of 5883 runs in 78 Tests (130 innings) with 18 hundreds. He is almost certain to reach the 6000-Club during the three remaining Tests in the Australia series which will make him the sixth-fastest Indian to the landmark after Gavaskar (117 innings), Kohli (119), Tendulkar (120), Sehwag (123) and Dravid (125).
2000 & 200: Ravindra Jadeja is 131 runs away from joining a select Club
Ravindra Jadeja has scored 1869 runs and picked 213 wickets in 49 Tests. If he manages to score 131 runs in the series, he will join a select Club of 20 players (including 4 Indians - Kapil Dev, Kumble, Ashwin and Harbhajan) to take the double of scoring at least 2000 runs and picking a minimum of 200 Test wickets.
India vs Australia Preview: Battered and Bruised India Must Draw Inspiration From History Books
9: Number of Wickets Needed by Nathan Lyon to Reach the 400 Club
Nathan Lyon has a tally of 391 wickets in 97 Tests at 31.68 apiece. If he does reach the milestone during the series, he will become only the sixth-spinner in Test cricket history to do so. The famous five before him are Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, Rangana Herath and Harbhajan Singh.
488: Number of Runs Labuschagne Needs to Reach 2000 Test Runs
Marnus Labuschagne has had a great start to his Test career and has scored 1512 runs in just 25 innings at an average of 60.48. If he has a great series and scores another 488 runs he will become the second-fastest in the history of Test cricket to reach 2000 Test Runs. Labuschagne would have reached the landmark in a maximum of 31 innings. Don Bradman reached the milestone in 22 innings while George Headley who follows took 32 innings.
26: Number of Test Hundreds for Steven Smith
Smith has the potential to go past many Australian legends in the series against India. Border had registered 27 hundreds, Clarke - 28, Bradman - 29 and Hayden - 30. A really good series and Smith can go past all of them!
16.16: Pat Cummins' Bowling Average at the MCG
Pat Cummins has picked 18 wickets in 3 Tests (5 innings) at the MCG at 16.16 apiece at a strike rate of 36.3, including two five-wicket hauls. His best figures (in an innings) came against India, albeit in a losing cause, in the second innings in 2018 when he returned with 6-27 in 11 overs.
113.5: Steven Smith's Batting Average at the MCG
Steven Smith has been Bradmanesque at the MCG. He has scored 908 runs in 7 Tests (12 innings) at an average of 113.5 including 4 hundreds and 3 fifties at the venue. His hundreds include the 192 against India in the Boxing Day Test in 2014, an unbeaten 165 in an innings' win against Pakistan in 2016, unbeaten 134 against West Indies in 2015 and another undefeated 102 in the Ashes in 2017.
92: Number of Runs Smith Needs to Aggregate 1000 at the MCG
Smith would become the 9th batsman in history to score 1000 runs at one of the most iconic grounds in world cricket - the MCG - if he scores 92 in the Boxing Day Test against India. Smith would have achieved the feat in just 8 Tests.
3: Number of Wickets Needed by Umesh Yadav to Reach the 150 Mark
Umesh Yadav has picked 147 Test wickets in 47 matches at 30.45 a piece at a strike rate of 51.2. His numbers since 2017 are startling! Umesh has been in devastating wicket-taking form in the last 4 years with 79 wickets in 21 Tests at an average of 23.15 and strike rate of 41.3 - it is the second-best strike rate for any bowler (min. 50 wickets) after Kagiso Rabada in the world in this time-frame.
2: Number of Wickets Needed by Starc to Reach the 250 Mark
Mitchell Starc has a tally of 248 wickets in 58 Tests at an average of 26.78 and strike rate of 48, including 13 five wickets in an innings. If he takes two wickets at MCG, Starc would have made it to the 250-Club in 59 Tests which would make him quicker to the landmark than some other Australian fast bowling greats like McDermott (62 Tests), Brett Lee (62) and Gillespie (68).
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking